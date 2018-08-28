Morpeth Town 5 Wisbech Town 2: Brave Fenmen go down to defeat

Wisbech Town went down to defeat at Morpeth Town. Picture: Archant Shirley D Whitlow

Wisbech Town returned from their longest League away game of the season – a 450 mile round-trip to Northumbrian side Morpeth Town – with nothing to show for their not inconsiderable efforts.

With Sam Murphy missing due to work commitments, Jon Fairweather and Dan Bendon abroad and Luke Wilson deciding to stay with Pinchbeck, the starting line-up featured five teenagers and it was the youngest of those – 18-year-old Layton Maddison – who opened the scoring with a well-stuck shot from the edge of the ‘D’ after 18 minutes.

After outstanding efforts by themselves to create the chances. Michael Frew and Alex Beck both wasted excellent opportunities within a few seconds of each other to extend the lead midway through the half. This profligacy was punished on the stroke of half time when the home side equalised through a Nick Jackson own goal.

Morpeth took the lead five minutes into the second half and 2-1 soon became 4-1 with goals in the 64th and 68th minutes. A fifth goal for the Highwaymen arrived with six minutes remaining but Danny Setchell struck a superb free-kick off the inside of the post to reduce the arrears.

Wisbech now have an FA Cup replay against Northampton Sileby Rangers on Tuesday night for the right to travel to Bostik League Division One North side Great Wakering Rovers this Saturday.