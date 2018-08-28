Search

Advanced search

Morpeth Town 5 Wisbech Town 2: Brave Fenmen go down to defeat

PUBLISHED: 14:00 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:01 02 September 2018

Wisbech Town went down to defeat at Morpeth Town. Picture: Archant

Wisbech Town went down to defeat at Morpeth Town. Picture: Archant

Shirley D Whitlow

Wisbech Town returned from their longest League away game of the season – a 450 mile round-trip to Northumbrian side Morpeth Town – with nothing to show for their not inconsiderable efforts.

With Sam Murphy missing due to work commitments, Jon Fairweather and Dan Bendon abroad and Luke Wilson deciding to stay with Pinchbeck, the starting line-up featured five teenagers and it was the youngest of those – 18-year-old Layton Maddison – who opened the scoring with a well-stuck shot from the edge of the ‘D’ after 18 minutes.

After outstanding efforts by themselves to create the chances. Michael Frew and Alex Beck both wasted excellent opportunities within a few seconds of each other to extend the lead midway through the half. This profligacy was punished on the stroke of half time when the home side equalised through a Nick Jackson own goal.

Morpeth took the lead five minutes into the second half and 2-1 soon became 4-1 with goals in the 64th and 68th minutes. A fifth goal for the Highwaymen arrived with six minutes remaining but Danny Setchell struck a superb free-kick off the inside of the post to reduce the arrears.

Wisbech now have an FA Cup replay against Northampton Sileby Rangers on Tuesday night for the right to travel to Bostik League Division One North side Great Wakering Rovers this Saturday.

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Body found at scene of King’s Lynn fire

A house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, has been gutted by fire Picture: Chris Bishop

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-1 Championship draw at Ipswich Town

Grant Hanley tangles with Kayden Jackson at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ipswich Town 1 Norwich City 1: Leitner strike ensures unbeaten derby run continues for Canaries

Norwich skipper Grant Hanley was in the thick of the action at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Bomb disposal squad called to unexploded grenade found in Norwich river

An unexploded second world war grenade has been found in a Norwich river. (Image: Google Maps)

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Opposition view: One moment of magic against Norwich and the Ipswich hoodoo could be over

Chris Lakey
Gwion Edwards will be a big threat for Ipswich Picture: STEVE WALLER

David Freezer: Little can unite Canaries fans like victory at Portman Road

David Freezer
Malky Mackay and Leon McKenzie celebrate City's win at Ipswich in December 2003 Picture: Simon Finlay/Archant library

Opinion: Chris Lakey: End of an era as Mr Loyalty, Russell Martin, leaves the building

A Wembley kiss from Delia Smith after the play-off victory of 2015 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Spud Thornhill: Message to Norwich City fans – be loud, be proud!

Norwich City fans flying the flag at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Robin Sainty: Norwich City boss needs to sort out his jigsaw pieces

Leeds full-back Barry Douglas takes on Louis Thompson - the visitors' movement caused City problems Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

Live: MATCHDAY LIVE: Ipswich Town 1 Norwich City 1 – Local bragging rights shared at Portman Road

Alexander Tettey of Norwich and Jon Nolan of Ipswich Town in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Sky make late announcement that Norwich and Ipswich fans will be able to watch derby live

Norwich City are back in action at Portman Road on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Ipswich Town v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Alex Tettey will put his unbeaten derby day record on the line Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ipswich Town v Norwich City will be televised by Sky on the red button service

Ipswich Town host Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby this Sunday. Picture: ARCHANT

Starting XIs: Aarons and Buendia start as City name attacking line-up for derby clash with Ipswich

Jordan Rhodes has shaken off a training knock to start against former club Ipswich Town for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists