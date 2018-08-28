Search

Advanced search

Ashmanhaugh and Martham win cups on Mid Norfolk League’s big day

PUBLISHED: 09:15 31 August 2018

The Ashmanhaugh and Barton Wanderers side who won the Mid Norfolk League's Challenge Cup at Sprowston on Monday Picture: MIKE WYATT

The Ashmanhaugh and Barton Wanderers side who won the Mid Norfolk League's Challenge Cup at Sprowston on Monday Picture: MIKE WYATT

Mike Wyatt ABIPP

Ashmanhaugh and Barton Wanderers and Martham lifted the silverware on a big day for the Mid Norfolk Sunday League at Sprowston on Bank Holiday Monday.

A strong Wanderers side saw off league champions Swaffham by 95 runs in the Challenge Cup Final while Martham beat Snettisham by four wickets to lift the Broke Cup.

After being asked to bat first Wanderers openers Craig Beeden (36) and Jordan Everett (69) put on 68 for the first wicket before Oscar Binny (60) added some exciting runs to help take it to 164-2. Joseph Everett (25) steered the score past the 200 mark as the innings closed on 230-7, with Tom Puckey taking 3-39.

In reply, Swaffham lost openers Jasper Payne (14) and Joseph Lenderyou (4) to a spell of awesome pace bowling from former county cricketer Robbie Joseph (3-18). Alec Payne then produced a memorable knock of 78 that included five sixes before he was last out, leaving Swaffham on 135.

The man-of-the-match award went to Binny, who scored at a run a ball and also took a wicket in a tight five over spell which yielded only seven runs.

“After all the rain of the previous day, it was amazing to see how well Sprowston had been able to protect the wicket,” said league chairman Colin King.

“Now that the Carter Cup is no more, the Mid-Norfolk Sunday Cricket League’s Challenge Cup will be the only serious cup competition left in Norfolk. If today’s entertainment is anything to go by, it will thrive for years to come.”

Martham defeated Snettisham to win the Broke Cup for the second year in succession. Martham won the toss and elected to bowl and removed the first three wickets with only four runs on the board. Paul Ingram produced a sparkling cameo of 26 as Snettisham got up to 98, with Kieran Spencer (3-18) the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, Martham lost a couple of early wickets before captain and man-of-the-match Jack Whatmough (54) steered his side to within three runs of victory.

He was ably assisted by Alex Sayer (22) while Paul Ingram took 3-29 for Snettisham.

Latest from the EDP

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Norfolk farmer and veteran campaigner, Lord Peter Melchett, has died

CAPTION; Photos of Organic Farmer Peter Melchett from Ringstead, for the EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Chris Bishop FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2007 TEL; (01603) 772434

Running column: Am I really injured? Or is it all in my mind?

Is it a case of mind over matter for running columnist Mark Armstrong. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

‘I was addicted to energy drinks’ - Impact laid bare as government proposes ban on sale to children

Amber Clarke, 22, from Norwich. Photo: Abby Nicholson

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: What has the new broom pushed under Town’s carpet?

Michael Bailey
Ivo Pinto and Cole Skuse in action at Portman Road last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has some big calls to make ahead of derby day

Iwan Roberts
The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the Carabao Cup match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/08/2018

Opinion: Melissa Rudd: There are still doubts over whether Farke’s tactics can be successful in the Championship

Melissa Rudd
Daniel Farke's patient approach has frustrated some Norwich City fans. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Stand up, Farke flaws and a derby rout – The PinkUn Show with Along Come Norwich

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns with a spring in its step, a lovely win in Cardiff and all sorts of Norwich City chat, with Along Come Norwich duo Andy Lawn and Tom Parsley joining Michael Bailey down the pub live.

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s Carabao Cup video verdict as Norwich City knock out Cardiff

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Wales as Norwich City dump Premier League Cardiff City out of the Carabao Cup.

Most Read Sport

Video: Norwich City will play Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the League Cup

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke gives City's travelling fans the thumbs up at Cardiff in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: What does transfer deadline day hold for Norwich City?

Russell Martin is not featuring at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has some big calls to make ahead of derby day

The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the Carabao Cup match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/08/2018

Tickets and live stream information ahead of Sunday’s East Anglian derby between Ipswich Town and Norwich City

Ipswich Town host Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby this Sunday. Picture: ARCHANT

Live: Deadline Day Live: Final chance for Norwich City to fine tune their squad

Will sporting director Stuart Webber,left, and head coach Daniel Farke be busy on deadline day? Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists