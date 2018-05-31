Search

Advanced search

Updated

Great Yarmouth star Sophie McKinna through to final at European Athletics Championships

PUBLISHED: 15:28 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:18 07 August 2018

Sophie McKinna has qualified for the European Championships Athletics shot put final in Berlin. Picture: Nick Butcher

Sophie McKinna has qualified for the European Championships Athletics shot put final in Berlin. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Sophie McKinna is through to the women’s shot put final at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin.

The former Lynn Grove High School pupil is competing at the major games in Berlin as part of a 102-strong squad of the best athletes in Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

McKinna launched into action in the qualification rounds on day two’s morning session, in a field of 23 shot putters, but only needed one throw to hit the required mark.

The rising British star, who recorded a personal best of 17.76m to take fifth at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, threw 17.24m in Berlin to make it to Wednesday’s final.

“Bish, bash, bosh, it’s all done with one throw,” said McKinna. “It wasn’t one of my greatest throws but it doesn’t matter as it was over the qualification mark and I wanted to get it done so I could get back and recover.”

The Great Yarmouth & District AC shot put talent is the current British women’s number one and matched her personal best in June when she took the South of England title.

The British team led a three-pronged assault on the shot put competition and Amelia Strickler threw a personal best to qualify alongside McKinna but Divine Oladipo missed the cut.

McKinna added: “It makes a massive difference having three British shot putters on the team.

“We don’t normally have one, let alone three, so it feels good to be part of a mini throwing squad as opposed to coming here as one of maybe only one or two throwers overall.

“And of all places, here in Germany they really appreciate their throwers and that makes a difference.”

Home favourite Christina Schwanitz threw the best effort of the day (18.83m) while three other competitors made it to 18 metres or over.

Norfolk-born British men’s high jump No.1 Chris Baker, originally from Dereham, is also in the squad and begins his campaign on Thursday.

The 27-year-old won the British title in July and shared bronze at the Europeans in Amsterdam in 2016.

Elsewhere on day two of the athletics it was an excellent morning for the British with seven other athletes progressing to semi-finals and finals.

After the first three events of the decathlon Tim Duckworth lies fourth, while Kirsten McAslan, Martyn Rooney, Dwayne Cowan, Lynsey Sharp, Adelle Tracey, Shelayna Oskan-Clarke and Zak Seddon advanced on the track.

- SSE customers can get up to 48 hour advanced ticketing, lounge upgrades, exclusive competitions and VIP experiences at our sponsored venues, The SSE Arena, Wembley and The SSE Hydro. We’re also incredibly proud to support The SSE Women’s FA Cup.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Michael Bailey
Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Blades, blunders and Klose – and all with Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast reviews the Canaries' defeat at Sheffield United and all the latest discussion points surrounding the club.

Opinion: Matthew Howman: So what’s not working for Norwich City – the players, the analysis... or both?

Matthew Howman
A frustrated Daniel Farke during the defeat at Bramall Lane Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

David Freezer
Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Goreham: Norwich City away days are fine – if you can stomach them

Chris Goreham
Norwich City fans at Carrow Road will have a big part to play come the Canaries' next two games. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s been a topsy-turvy few weeks’ – Canaries loan Husband to League One side until January

James Husband has left Norwich City on loan, joining Fleetwood until January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Declan Rudd short of insider information ahead of return to Norwich City

Declan Rudd will be heading back to unfamiliar territory when Preston play at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists