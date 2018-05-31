Weekends don’t get better than that, says Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold Mark Armstrong

Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold looks on. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold admitted his bank holiday weekend couldn’t have gone any better after watching his side bag the points and the derby spoils against King’s Lynn Town.

The 1-0 win followed up the Blues’ impressive 3-1 win at Stratford on Saturday as Ben Fowkes’ 13th minute strike ensured Lynn’s difficult start to the campaign continued.

“It was a great performance and a great result - it topped off a ‘Carlsberg’ weekend,” said Godbold, who took the managerial reins at Lowestoft this summer alongside assistant Andy Reynolds.

“Six points and two really good performances, with lots of minutes in everyone’s legs – it’s been a real squad effort.”

The crucial moment came early in the contest when Alex Street was unable to hold Jacek Zielonka’s effort and Fowkes nipped in to skip round the goalkeeper and finish calmly.

The Linnets huffed and puffed in the second period and had a shout for a penalty on Valter Rocha midway through the half but Lowestoft merited their win.

“In the first half I thought it was pretty even and we were good value for our lead at half-time,” added Godbold, whose side are up to fifth in the embryonic Evo-Stik Southern Premier following three wins in a row. “Second half it was always going to be difficult against a quality side like they are.

“We knew it was going to be backs to the wall stuff and we pulled through.

“Eilvijs made two superb saves in the game and other than that I thought we were relatively comfortable.”

The victory came in front of a crowd of 750 and Godbold hopes to be able to take the club back to the days when that sort of crowd was the norm for the Trawlerboys.

“It’s all been down to hard work, effort and determination – a lot of the characteristics that we need in our dressing room.

“I’m delighted for the players and the supporters, who have endured a really tough period.

“To see us win like we did in front of such a big crowd – I’m so pleased for them as well.”