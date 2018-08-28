Search

Stourbridge 3 Lowestoft Town 1: High-flying Stourbridge ease past Trawlerboys despite Connor Deeks consolation

PUBLISHED: 13:18 04 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:26 04 November 2018

Conor McKendry looks for a team-mate for Lowestoft at Stourbridge. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

In common with football throughout the country, a minute’s silence was impeccably observed in tribute to those affected by last weekend’s happenings and also to celebrate Remembrance Day as this was Stourbridge’s nearest home game to that day.

Lowestoft Town's Jamie Godbold does forfeit press-ups after celebrating a non-goal. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft made one change to their starting line up with the James Blanchfield replacing Henry Pollock in midfield. Lowestoft made a lively start with Blanchfield and Armani Schaar finding Kieran Higgs who could only find the side netting.

A 30-yard pass from Conor McKendry picked out Higgs but as he ran clear a bad bobble enabled James Wren to claim the ball at the feet of the Trawlerboys striker.

Stourbridge were looking dangerous down the flanks with the pace of Greg Mills causing the most problems but with no one able to take advantage of his crosses.

Elvijs Putnins’ first real action saw him dive to his left to push away Mills’ shot through a forest of legs that he saw late.

James Blanchfield jockeys his Stourbridge opponent. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft had more than matched their lofty opponents but suffered a blow when the Glassboys took the lead five minutes before the break. Lowestoft were slow recovering as an attack floundered and Mills took a return pass from Jordaan Brown to slot the ball across the face of goal and just inside the post.

Lowestoft should have levelled the scores just moments later as McKendry, Schaar and Higgs combined to set up Connor Deeks but from just a couple of yards out he stabbed the ball wide.

Lowestoft were caught out straight from the restart with Kaiman Anderson taking the ball round Putnins but a superb covering tackle from Matt Brown saved the day. The importance of that tackle was highlighted in the 56th minute as Lowestoft levelled.

A spell of Lowestoft pressure saw a McKendry shot charged down but the loose ball was picked up by Rossi Jarvis who played a perfect cross back into the danger area where Deeks out-jumped Wren to flick the ball into the net.

Matt Castellan keeps his eyes on the ball for Lowestoft at Stourbridge. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Stourbridge retook the lead just three minutes later with a cracking drive from Greg Mills from some 25 yards out into the top of the net. Stourbridge added their 3rd in the 65th minute when a foolishly conceded free kick saw Aaron Hayden creep in to net with a near post header.

Stourbridge: Wren, Hayden, Brown, McCone, Christophorou, Westlake, Steele (Powell 68), Broadhurst, Anderson, Thompson-Brown, Mills. Subs not used: Pierpoint, Evans, Forde, Maher

Lowestoft Town: Putnins, Tann, Brown, Deeks (Fisk 79), Jarvis, Castellan, Mckendry, Blanchfield, Schaar (Bammant 72), Higgs, Eagle (Fowkes 72). Subs not used: Pinheiro, Pollock

Referee: Mr S Barrow

Lowestoft Town's Elvijs Putnins drops on the ball at Stourbridge. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Attendance: 594

Lowestoft Town Matt Brown fights for possession at Stourbridge. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

