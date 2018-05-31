Search

Advanced search

Lowestoft Town 1 King’s Lynn Town 0: Ben Fowkes settles derby to pile misery on Linnets

PUBLISHED: 17:35 27 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:35 27 August 2018

Ben Fowkes gets the winner for Lowestoft Town. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Ben Fowkes gets the winner for Lowestoft Town. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Ben Fowkes’ smart finish earned the bragging rights for Lowestoft Town as King’s Lynn Town’s miserable start to the season continued.

Ben Fowkes scores the winner for Lowestoft. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowBen Fowkes scores the winner for Lowestoft. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

The Trawlerboys made it three wins in a row thanks to Fowkes’ 13th-minute strike as toothless Lynn toiled once again.

Lowestoft are now up to fifth in the embryonic Evo-Stik Southern Premier title whilst Lynn have won just one of their opening five matches.

Ryan Jarvis looked assured at the heart of the midfield in the opening few minutes for Lynn but it was clear as the half wore on that he wouldn’t be allowed the time he likes to influence the play with both Andrew Fisk and Adam Smith snapping into challenges at will.

The veteran pair in the Blues midfield set the tempo and after Armani Schaar almost won a foot race with Alex Street it came as no surprise to see Lowestoft take the lead in the 13th minute.

Schaar got free down the right flank before pulling the ball back to Zielonka, whose shot was parried by Street but only into the path of Fowkes, who skipped round the Lynn keeper to finish from close range.

The goal certainly served to heat up the contest with Ryan Hawkins and Adam Smith clashing in the Lowestoft half with the Lynn man earning a booking for his trouble.

Lynn almost got back on terms against the run of play midway through the half when Rocha robbed Deeks down the right before laying off to Hawkins, whose cross found Limb but the former Burnley man somehow picked out Putnins from two yards when it looked easier to score.

As the half wore on Lynn grew into the contest and only an excellent save from Putnins prevented Craig Parker from levelling the scores when the midfielder was picked out by Fraser Blake-Tracy.

Five minutes into the second half and Lynn boss Simon Clark had seen enough as Toby Hilliard and Nathan Stewart replaced Harry Limb and Hawkins.

Hilliard in particular looked lively down the right flank although Josh Curry had a decent effort from range for Lowestoft but his left-footed effort flew over the bar.

Rocha had a shout for a penalty that fell on deaf ears but moments later he had Putnins scrambling with a 20-yard effort that flew just wide.

Putnins again had to be alert to save Ryan Jarvis’ cross-cum-shot when Hilliard missed his flick and Stewart saw his effort deflected just wide after good work by Blake-Tracy as Lowestoft retreated deeper.

- Lowestoft Town: Putnins, Curry, Rossi Jarvis, Deeks, Zielonka, Schaar (Pollock 46), Adam Smith, Fisk, Fowkes (Wren 75), Higgs (Ingram 90), Bammant. Subs not used: Tann, Reynolds.

- King’s Lynn Town: Street, Jones (Thomas 90), Blake-Tracy, Ryan Jarvis, Fryatt, McAuley, Hawkins (Hilliard 50), Richards, Rocha, Parker, Limb (Stewart 50). Subs not used: Castellan, Beevors.

- Referee: Ryan Head

- Attendance: 750

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Video: More details of fishing boat tragedy are revealed

The three men rescued from the life raft Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Lowestoft Town 1 King’s Lynn Town 0: Ben Fowkes settles derby to pile misery on Linnets

Ben Fowkes gets the winner for Lowestoft Town. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Is this the strangest blind date ever? Norfolk’s female tank travels to meet her man

Norfolk Tank Museum’s Deborah, left, with Big Brute. Both are First World War MK IV tanks. Picture: Norfolk Tank Museum

Air ambulance lands on beach at Sheringham after ‘medical incident’ reported

The ambulance was parked in Co-operative Street, nearby businesses said. Pictures: David Bale

Dog days are over - but they will be back!

All About Dogs event at Norfolk Showground. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Deadlines, dawdling, Tim spills and stat pills – Six things learned from Norwich City’s Leeds loss

michael bailey
Jordan Rhodes battles with Gaetano Berardi as Norwich City come out an emphatic second best to Leeds United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City are swatted away by Leeds

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict from Carrow Road as Daniel Farke's side are hit hard by Championship leaders Leeds United.

Opinion: Chris Lakey: Jose Mourinho is losing the fight with Manchester’s strongman

Chris Lakey
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during the humiliating defeat at Brighton Picture: PA

Opinion: Leitner must be braver to shine for City – and channel his inner Wes against Leeds

David Freezer
Moritz Leitner in midfield action against Preston during City's midweek win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Why Grant Holt is the best Norwich City player of the 21st century

Steven Downes
Grant Holt Norwich shares a joke with the Nottingham Forest fans as they

Most Read Sport

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Deadlines, dawdling, Tim spills and stat pills – Six things learned from Norwich City’s Leeds loss

Jordan Rhodes battles with Gaetano Berardi as Norwich City come out an emphatic second best to Leeds United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated: TEAM NEWS: Changes afoot for Norwich City

Michael McGovern will start against Cardiff City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover scared off by Timm Klose price tag

Hannover have reportedly cooled their interest in Timm Klose Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Paddy Davitt verdict: Where do Norwich City go from here?

Mateusz Klich slaps Leeds United in front at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Tim Krul gets Daniel Farke’s backing ahead of crucial double header

Teemu Pukki was denied by two defensive blocks in the first half Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists