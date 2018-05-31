Lowestoft Town 1 King’s Lynn Town 0: Ben Fowkes settles derby to pile misery on Linnets

Ben Fowkes gets the winner for Lowestoft Town.

Ben Fowkes’ smart finish earned the bragging rights for Lowestoft Town as King’s Lynn Town’s miserable start to the season continued.

Ben Fowkes scores the winner for Lowestoft.

The Trawlerboys made it three wins in a row thanks to Fowkes’ 13th-minute strike as toothless Lynn toiled once again.

Lowestoft are now up to fifth in the embryonic Evo-Stik Southern Premier title whilst Lynn have won just one of their opening five matches.

Ryan Jarvis looked assured at the heart of the midfield in the opening few minutes for Lynn but it was clear as the half wore on that he wouldn’t be allowed the time he likes to influence the play with both Andrew Fisk and Adam Smith snapping into challenges at will.

The veteran pair in the Blues midfield set the tempo and after Armani Schaar almost won a foot race with Alex Street it came as no surprise to see Lowestoft take the lead in the 13th minute.

Schaar got free down the right flank before pulling the ball back to Zielonka, whose shot was parried by Street but only into the path of Fowkes, who skipped round the Lynn keeper to finish from close range.

The goal certainly served to heat up the contest with Ryan Hawkins and Adam Smith clashing in the Lowestoft half with the Lynn man earning a booking for his trouble.

Lynn almost got back on terms against the run of play midway through the half when Rocha robbed Deeks down the right before laying off to Hawkins, whose cross found Limb but the former Burnley man somehow picked out Putnins from two yards when it looked easier to score.

As the half wore on Lynn grew into the contest and only an excellent save from Putnins prevented Craig Parker from levelling the scores when the midfielder was picked out by Fraser Blake-Tracy.

Five minutes into the second half and Lynn boss Simon Clark had seen enough as Toby Hilliard and Nathan Stewart replaced Harry Limb and Hawkins.

Hilliard in particular looked lively down the right flank although Josh Curry had a decent effort from range for Lowestoft but his left-footed effort flew over the bar.

Rocha had a shout for a penalty that fell on deaf ears but moments later he had Putnins scrambling with a 20-yard effort that flew just wide.

Putnins again had to be alert to save Ryan Jarvis’ cross-cum-shot when Hilliard missed his flick and Stewart saw his effort deflected just wide after good work by Blake-Tracy as Lowestoft retreated deeper.

- Lowestoft Town: Putnins, Curry, Rossi Jarvis, Deeks, Zielonka, Schaar (Pollock 46), Adam Smith, Fisk, Fowkes (Wren 75), Higgs (Ingram 90), Bammant. Subs not used: Tann, Reynolds.

- King’s Lynn Town: Street, Jones (Thomas 90), Blake-Tracy, Ryan Jarvis, Fryatt, McAuley, Hawkins (Hilliard 50), Richards, Rocha, Parker, Limb (Stewart 50). Subs not used: Castellan, Beevors.

- Referee: Ryan Head

- Attendance: 750