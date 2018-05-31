Search

Advanced search

Stratford Town 1 Lowestoft Town 3: Blues step up a gear ahead of cross-border derby

PUBLISHED: 14:03 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:03 26 August 2018

Shaun Bammant opens the scoring for Lowestoft at Stratford Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shaun Bammant opens the scoring for Lowestoft at Stratford Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Shirley D Whitlow

Lowestoft Town produced their best performance of the season to gain an excellent three points – and set themselves up perfectly for the visit of rivals King’s Lynn Town on Monday.

Lowestoft players celebrate Shaun Bammant's goal Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft players celebrate Shaun Bammant's goal Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

The game got off to an explosive start – in the second minute an under-hit back pass by Kieran Higgs was seized upon by Mike Taylor who rounded Elvijs Putnins but saw his goalbound effort cleared off the line by Rossi Jarvis.

Play immediately switched to the other end where a great run by Armani Schaar saw him find Shaun Bammant who turned a defender and hit a screamer into the top far corner of the net to give the Trawlerboys a third-minute lead.

There was a worry for Lowestoft in the 25th minute when Putnins pulled up after claiming a long through ball, but after treatment he carried on, although clearly hampered. Stratford were having a good spell at this stage, forcing Lowestoft back, and Claudio Dias forced Putnins into a fine diving save.

The home side deservedly equalised five minutes from time with the dangerous Dias getting the ball just inside the Lowestoft half and surging forward before unleashing a fierce low drive that flew past the unsighted Putnins.

Zacek Zielonka scores the third Lowestoft goal with Armani Scharr backing up Picture: Shirley D WhitlowZacek Zielonka scores the third Lowestoft goal with Armani Scharr backing up Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Andy Reynolds replaced Putnins at the start of the second half, which saw Stratford start on top. Lowestoft, though, got their second wind and started to trouble the home defence with some neat interpassing.

Lowestoft should have taken the lead following a well-rehearsed free-kick routine which saw Adam Smith’s ball played by Jacek Zielonka into the path of Bammant whose shot hit the outside of the post.

Lowestoft introduced Ben Fowkes in the 75th minute and the substitute put Lowestoft ahead again minutes later after being set up by Higgs, who was a constant threat down the left.

The icing on the cake came a minute from the end when a series of one-touch passes ripped the home defence apart for Zielonka to slip the ball past the keeper.

Lowestoft's Shaun Bammant in action at Stratford Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft's Shaun Bammant in action at Stratford Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

There was just time for Reynolds to produce a final cameo performance in diving to save a 20-yard effort from Carvalho and reacting quickly to block Taylor’s close range follow up.

Stratford Town: Vaughan, Wilson, Williams, Grocott, McAteer, Fry, Carvalho, Skendi, Taylor, Shariff, Dias (Cox 73). Subs not used: Ahenkorah, Behan, Bako, Maslen-Jones.

Lowestoft Town: Putnins (Reynolds 46), Curry, Higgs, Smith, Jarvis, Deeks, Zielonka, Pollock (Awuah 83), Bammant, Fisk (Fowkes 75), Schaar. Subs not used: Tann, Wren.

Referee: S Brown

Lowestoft goalkeeper Elvijs Putnins claims the ball Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft goalkeeper Elvijs Putnins claims the ball Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

Attendance 238

Latest from the EDP

Video: Watch: The moment three fishermen are rescued by a cruise liner off the Norfolk coast

Passengers watch the rescue Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Former school and acres of farmland set to be sold as Norfolk County Council grapples with £95m budget gap

The Elm Road Centre in Thetford. Pic: Archant.

From disco to metal, they saw it all: Reunion planned for Norfolk’s bygone music meccas

Roy Starling, who is organising the reunion, holding a photo of himself from the old days. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norwich care home which was shut could reopen to cope with rising dementia need

A visualisation of how Mountfield Care Home could look following the revamp. Pic: NorseCare.

Video: Watch: Could this be what Castle Mall’s new £2m ten-pin bowling centre looks like?

Ten-pin bowling is coming to Castle Mall PHOTO: Thinkstock

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City are swatted away by Leeds

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict from Carrow Road as Daniel Farke's side are hit hard by Championship leaders Leeds United.

Opinion: Chris Lakey: Jose Mourinho is losing the fight with Manchester’s strongman

Chris Lakey
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during the humiliating defeat at Brighton Picture: PA

Opinion: Leitner must be braver to shine for City – and channel his inner Wes against Leeds

David Freezer
Moritz Leitner in midfield action against Preston during City's midweek win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Why Grant Holt is the best Norwich City player of the 21st century

Steven Downes
Grant Holt Norwich shares a joke with the Nottingham Forest fans as they

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Relief for Norwich City – but what’s this pink paint job all about?

Iwan Roberts
Daniel Farke and Preston boss Alex Neil after the final whistle Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-0 Championship defeat against Leeds United

Onel Hernandez tries to lead the charge against Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 3-0 Championship humbling to Leeds United

Teemu Pukki was denied by two defensive blocks in the first half Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Paddy Davitt verdict: Where do Norwich City go from here?

Mateusz Klich slaps Leeds United in front at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Daniel Farke insists Norwich City must take their punishment after 3-0 Leeds United loss

Mateusz Klich fired Leeds in front at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: ‘We all need to look at ourselves’ – Norwich City skipper far from happy after Leeds lesson

Grant Hanley rises for a header but can't force an early Norwich City boost. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Rain

Rain

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists