Senior service vital as Jamie Godbold bids to bring feelgood factor back to Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 15:09 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:09 23 August 2018

Shirley D Whitlow's photograph of Lowestoft Town 1 Dulwich Hamlet 3, Tuesday 20th March 2018. Photo shows Lowestoft captain Travis Cole celebrating

Shirley D Whitlow Lowestoft Town FC

Lowestoft Town head into the bank holiday weekend hoping they have finally turned a corner.

Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold talking with the injured Andrew Fisk before the match. Picture: Shirley D WhitlowLowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold talking with the injured Andrew Fisk before the match. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow

The Blues are coming off the back of their first victory of the season, having endured agonising single-goal defeats in their opening games – both times being beaten with just minutes remaining.

So when Shaun Bammant grabbed a late goal to clinch a 3-2 win over Hitchin last weekend, the sense of relief was clear.

“As bad as we felt at the end of those first games, we felt as good when that goal went in,” said manager Jamie Godbold. “Saying that, I think we played well enough to win our first two games yet last weekend we probably didn’t deserve to win.”

Bammant’s presence on the scoresheet is important given he is one of the senior players Godbold has entrusted to not only produce the goods on the field, but to help nurture the less-experienced players.

Bammant, fellow scorer Adam Smith and even the injured Adam Fisk are all trusted lieutenants under Godbold.

“Our senior players this season are so important for is because while they are trying to maintain their own levels of performance, they are also being asked to educate the younger players,” he said. “Rossi (Jarvis), Fisky, Bammo, Adam Smith and Adam Tann are all so important but I think even they have been surprised at the way the young lads have adapted.”

Defiant in defeat, Bammant’s late winner also helped bring a togetherness in victory which Godbold wants to see continued over the holiday weekend, with a trip to Stratford on Saturday afternoon followed by a huge home game against King’s Lynn Town on Monday.

But proof of the ups and downs of the game were confirmed this week when scans revealed Travis Cole would be out for the rest of the year with ruptured ligaments in his foot.

Godbold has to manage his resources but thoughts of the home game on Monday are unlikely to enter his mind at Stratford.

“Unless you are three or four goals up you can’t look that far ahead,” he said. “We take Saturday as it comes and think about Lynn after. It does have the makings of a great test for us – probably our strongest of the season so far.”

Live

