Complacency is our biggest challenge, reveals Lowestoft Town boss Jamie Godbold

Jamie Godbold has masterminded an impressive start to the season for Lowestoft Town. Picture: Shirley D Whitlow Shirley D Whitlow

Complacency will be Lowestoft Town’s biggest challenge following their impressive start to the season, according to manager Jamie Godbold.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Trawlerboys claimed the derby bragging rights on Monday in a 1-0 win over King’s Lynn Town to make it three wins in a row in the Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division.

The victory moved Lowestoft up to fifth in the table but Godbold knows there could be some difficult days ahead if they don’t maintain the approach they have shown so far this season.

“Let’s not get too carried away – it’s three wins but there will be days when we don’t turn up,” said Godbold, whose side head to bottom side Bedworth on Saturday.

“At the moment I think that we are the type of team that needs to play well to win.

“I don’t think we’ve got it in our dressing room when we will win when we aren’t playing well.

“Complacency will be our biggest challenge on Saturday and going on.

“For the first time we will be the favourites and we will make sure we will approach it in exactly the same way we have approached the first five.

“It’s been a big jump for some of our players and we’ve got a great blend of youth and enthusiasm in our squad.

“But I don’t think we’re the finished article by a long way.”

Lowestoft learned on Monday they face a trip to Ryman League South Central Division side, Ware, in the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, King’s Lynn have been handed a home draw against either Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Histon or Eynesbury Rovers, of the United Counties League Premier Division, as they look to kickstart their season after a run that has seen them just take one win from their opening five games.

Gary Setchell’s Wisbech Town side, of the Southern League Division One East, must negotiate a replay at Northampton Sileby Rangers next week to advance to another away game, at Great Wakering Rovers, of the Ryman League North.

The first round qualifying is scheduled to take place over the weekend of Saturday, September 8, with each winning club receiving £6,000 from the FA prize fund.