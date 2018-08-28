Gallery

Bedworth United 1 Lowestoft Town 1: Late equaliser keeps Blues’ unbeaten run going

Connor Deeks keeps tabes on Bedworth's Ryan Baldwin.

Lowestoft Town again showed their resilience by upping their game in the second period to hit an 82nd minute equaliser to gain a deserved point at Bedworth.

Jacek Zielonka tries to pick a pass.

Jamie Godbold continued to rotate his younger players recalling Connor Ingram with Armani Schaar dropping to the bench.

Bedworth were looking for their first win of the season having gained just one point from their first four games and being knocked out of the FA Cup the previous week.

They started the far better side and should have taken an eighth minute lead. Jake Whitmore overlapped down the right and from his low cross Daniel Dubidat, inside the six-yard box, saw his effort tipped over the top by Elvijs Putnins.

Bedworth took a deserved lead in the 18th minute with Delroy Gordon powerfully heading in a right wing corner from Luke Rowe.

Josh Curry holds off the attention of Daniel Dubidat.

The first half had been a tame affair but there was much more action in the second. Kieran Higgs and Connor Deeks both forced saves from Dan Crane and a Josh Curry header was cleared off the line. At the other end Putnins blocked a close range effort from Dubidat with the rebound scrambled off the line with the home side appealing that the ball had crossed the line.

Putnins then produced two outstanding saves from Elliott Parrott and Whitmore.

As the game entered the last quarter Lowestoft began to exert some heavy pressure on the home goal. A Shaun Bammant cross from the right was inches too far for Higgs to get a touch. A pinpoint cross from Deeks saw Bammant send his header straight at Crane. Adam Smith’s corner saw Curry’s header loop over the keeper but clip the crossbar.

Lowestoft’s pressure finally paid off in the 82nd minute. Higgs and Fisk combined down the right and played the ball low into the six-yard box with Curry arriving on time to knock the ball into the net.

Wisbech Town went down to defeat at Morpeth Town.

The well deserved point took Lowestoft’s unbeaten run to four games and gave them the feel of the same 3G pitch they will face in the FA Cup next week at Ware.

Bedworth United: Crane, Whitmore, Rowe, Gordon, Albrighton, Sharpe, Baldwin, parrott, Dubidat (Sub Jeys 73), Troke, Blackmore, Subs not used: Fitzharris, Tonge, Christie, Noon

Lowestoft Town: Putnins, Curry, Higgs, Smith, Jarvis, Deeks, Zielonka, Fisk, Bammant, Ingram (Pollock 46), Fowkes (Schaar 70). Subs not used: Tann, Wren, Reynolds.

Referee: N Pratt

Lowestoft Town goalkeeper Elvijs Putnins.

Attendance: 151