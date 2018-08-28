Opinion

Running is a close second to boxing for ring ace Ogogo

Anthony Ogogo - first training session back since eye operation. Archant

Olympic bronze medallist Anthony Ogogo reveals what keeps him running and who wins in a sprint between him and Anthony Joshua

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anthony Ogogo celebrates after beating Frane Radnic during their Middlewight Contest at the O2 Arena, London. Anthony Ogogo celebrates after beating Frane Radnic during their Middlewight Contest at the O2 Arena, London.

How did you first get into running?

I’ve always loved running, I guess I realised that I liked it so much and that I was pretty good at it when I was a kid playing football. I played central midfield and I excelled at a young age probably more so because of my ability to cover so much of the pitch than anything else. I realised that I was faster than most of the kids I played against but I was able to keep on running until the final whistle.

What do you like/dislike about running?

I like that it’s the ultimate ‘You vs You’ scenario. If you regularly run the same course then that course doesn’t change, sure the weather conditions can alter things a bit but it’s down to you to cover that distance as quick as possibly; whether it’s 100m or a 10k.

Anthony Ogogo - first training session back since eye operation. Anthony Ogogo - first training session back since eye operation.

How does it compliment your boxing?

Boxing is the ultimate thing to spike your heart rate, anyone that has ever done boxing training or sparring will attest to that. The closest thing for me that spikes my heart rate anywhere near where it gets for boxing, is running. So it’s great to boost my fitness ahead of a big fight and it’s also great as a fat burner when I run longer at a slower and steadier pace.

What gadget/item of clothing could you not do without?

I couldn’t do without my beats headphones. When I’m running short distances I like to listen to nothing other than the wind cutting past my ears. But when I do my longer stuff I like to listen to all sorts to help pass the time.

What’s been your favourite event that you’ve taken part in?

When I was on the Great Britain boxing team we would often have races amongst the boxers, over short and long distances. Over the longer stuff I was always battling out with a lad called Charlie Edwards, he would always push me but I’d beat him. And the sprints it was a head to head with myself and Anthony Joshua. Anything over 100m I’d win, anything between 60-100m it would be 50/50.

Do you ever find it hard to gain motivation to run? Why/why not?

Personally I don’t, I suffered a really bad Achilles injury which plagued me for many years. I eventually had four operations to cure it. It looked like I’d never run ever again when all I longed to do was run. Now my Achilles are good I enjoy running and have never felt demotivated because I never thought I’d be able to do it again.

What are your running goals for this year and why?

Because I’m not a runner and I run to be fit for boxing I don’t set goals specifically, as long as I’m performing well in the ring that’s all I care about. I just want my times to come down. In particular my 10x100m all under 12.5 seconds. The first five I can get under quote comfortably but because my rest is only three minutes after each one it gets harder. I can get eight under 12.5 so far.

What is your best piece of advice to runners?

Find things to enjoy, whether it’s running past a particular landmark or past your old house where you grew up. Attach as many positive things to it to give you something to look forward to whilst out on a run. For me it was running up and down the sea front growing up as a kid and reminiscing about the fun times I had on the beach with family and friends as a boy.

Is there anyone you look up to running wise?

I look up to so many runners. Linford Christie winning a gold in Barcelona is my first memory, I was three and a half. I’m inspired by the amazing feats of Sir Roger Banister and randomly as a kid I used to love Ato Boldon. Another memory moment for me was seeing Cathy Freeman winning gold at Sydney in 2000 and Kelly Holmes winning double gold at Athens.