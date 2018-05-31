Kirkley & Pakefield try again in bid for FA Cup glory

Action from Kirkley & Pakefield's FA Cup tie against FC Clacton Picture: BRYAN GRINT Archant

Kirkley & Pakefield will be chasing a place in the next round of the FA Cup on Tuesday night when they attempt to see off FC Clacton at the second attempt.

Their first meeting ended 2-2, but the original extra preliminary round replay, which was switched to Holland FC because of concerns over Clacton’s pitch, never went ahead, for similar reasons.

It means the Royals get home advantage again, with the winners at home to Ware in the preliminary round next weekend.

In the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, Great Yarmouth Town will be looking for their first win after three defeats in a row, but have a tough job away at Norwich United, who beat promoted Woodbridge 4-1 at the weekend.

Thetford Town host Framlingham Town, hoping to make it four games unbeaten.

In the First Division North, Fakenham Town – fresh from a 4-0 home win over Diss at the weekend – are at Clipbush Park where they entertain Downham Town.