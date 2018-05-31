Video

Has Norfolk football ace Lauren Hemp scored one of the most bizarre goals ever?

Norfolk's Lauren Hemp has helped England Under-20s to the World Cup semi-finals Picture: Tom Flathers/Manchester City Archant

Norfolk star Lauren Hemp has scored one of the most bizarre goals ever at the Under-20 World Cup.

The former Norwich City Ladies striker bagged a hat-trick for her country but it was her third goal in the 6-1 win that got everyone talking.

The ex-North Walsham High School pupil was floored as she rounded Mexico keeper Emily Alvarado but somehow managed to land on the ball and it squirted off her back into the net.

The result saw England finish top of Group B and progress to a final eight clash against the Netherlands.

Hemp signed for Manchester City Ladies in the summer after being crowned PFA young player of the year thanks to her form for Bristol City Ladies last season.

The 17-year-old, who started her career with the Canaries, is widely regarded as one of the rising stars of the women’s game.