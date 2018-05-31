Search

Kirkley & Pakefield beaten in re-arranged FA Cup tie

PUBLISHED: 07:54 22 August 2018

It has been a testing start to the season for Yarmouth Town managers Adam Mason (left) and Martyn Sinclair. Picture: Nick Butcher

©archant2015

Kirkley & Pakefield bowed out of the FA Cup at the first hurdle on Tuesday night after losing their delayed extra preliminary round replay against FC Clacton 3-2.

The Royals were handed home advantage for the game after a wasted journey to Essex last week when a rescheduled match at FC Holland’s ground was called off at late notice because of an unplayable pitch.

But playing at Walmer Road again didn’t give them the edge as Clacton took control of the tie in the second half.

The visitors scored first, only for the Royals to get back on level terms just before the break through Gary Williams. But two away goals in four minutes around the hour mark left them with a mountain to climb and although Lewis Hammond pulled one back on 80 minutes the damage had been done.

Great Yarmouth Town finally got their campaign up and running with a 2-1 win at Norwich United in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

On a run of away games because of work being carried out on the Wellesley pitch, the Bloaters had lost them all before Tuesday night.

But that all changed as goals in each half from Kieran Hagan and Lee Roots earned them all three points after the hosts had equalised before the break.

An eventful game at Mundford Road produced six goals, with Thetford Town twice coming from behind to beat top flight new boys Framlingham Town 4-2.

Ross Bailey’s 35 yard piledriver levelled things up in the first half and although Framlingham made it 2-1 just after the break Andrew Wood equalised almost immediately before adding a third in the 58th minute after a good ball from Michael Campbell, who completed the scoring three minutes from time.

In Division One Downham Town saw off Fakenham Town 3-2 at Clipbush Park, with all the goals coming in the second half.

Jack Brand opened the scoring for the visitors in the 51st minute and Ben Baxter-Hunt made it 2-0 from the spot midway through the half before Josh Youngs quickly pulled one back.

Baxter-Hunt doubled his tally on 83 minutes, only for the Ghosts to reduce the arrears again, but that was the end of the scoring.

Live

