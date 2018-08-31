Search

Advanced search

King’s Lynn boss Simon Clark demands an immediate response from players

31 August, 2018 - 15:14
Linnets midfielder Michael Clunan is a doubt for the game against Stourbridge Picture: Ian Burt

Linnets midfielder Michael Clunan is a doubt for the game against Stourbridge Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2017

Actions speak louder than words – and Simon Clark wants to prove it to his stuttering King’s Lynn Town team.

Disgruntled fans, used to the success of last season when the Linnets were one game from promotion, have had to get used to changes at The Walks.

Clark is new to the managerial role, having taken over from Ian Culverhouse, and is finding it a difficult learning curve.

Defeat at Lowestoft Town a week ago was the third reverse in five games and saw the Linnets slip to an unfamiliar 19th place in the Southern League Central Premier Division standings.

Clark knows an immediate response is needed – and will be looking for that when Stourbridge head to Norfolk.

“We’re not good at the minute and I’ve said to the players that words mean nothing,” he admitted.

“It’s all about actions and what we do at training and out on the pitch.

“I will be in. I will stand up to it and make it work here, but who wants to come with me we’ll probably see in the next few weeks.

“There has to be a reaction, at training and also against Stourbridge on Saturday. It’s not about what the players want to do, they are part of a group.

“Whether we play with two strikers or with three like we did against Lowestoft they are part of a squad.

“There haven’t really been any special moments yet but we will move forward and we will get better.”

Clark has injury concerns over midfielder Michael Clunan and striker Michael Gash.

Stourbridge have last Callum Powell through injury so manager Gary Hackett has drafted in winger Chekaine Steele, signed on dual registration from National League North side Leamington.

The 21-year old will go straight into the squad for the Linnets game.

Hackett’s team are coming off the back of a 10-goal thriller at Coalville Town last weekend – eventually losing 6-4.

It was their first defeat of the campaign, although they steadied the shop a little with a 1-1 draw at home to Halesowen in midweek.

Aris Christophorou and Darryl Westlake are nearing fitness for the West Midlands outfit but Jack Duggan will have to be assessed before kick-off.

Latest from the EDP

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Breaking News: Russell Martin leaves Norwich City

Russell Martin has left Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Eager customers queuing at 6.30am for new Costa to open in Cromer

Costa is open in Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

Rat droppings found in Great Yarmouth kebab shop with 0 food hygiene rating

UK Express Kebabs. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: What has the new broom pushed under Town’s carpet?

Michael Bailey
Ivo Pinto and Cole Skuse in action at Portman Road last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has some big calls to make ahead of derby day

Iwan Roberts
The Norwich players celebrate victory at the end of the Carabao Cup match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/08/2018

Opinion: Melissa Rudd: There are still doubts over whether Farke’s tactics can be successful in the Championship

Melissa Rudd
Daniel Farke's patient approach has frustrated some Norwich City fans. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: Stand up, Farke flaws and a derby rout – The PinkUn Show with Along Come Norwich

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns with a spring in its step, a lovely win in Cardiff and all sorts of Norwich City chat, with Along Come Norwich duo Andy Lawn and Tom Parsley joining Michael Bailey down the pub live.

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s Carabao Cup video verdict as Norwich City knock out Cardiff

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Wales as Norwich City dump Premier League Cardiff City out of the Carabao Cup.

Most Read Sport

Sky make late announcement that Norwich and Ipswich fans will be able to watch derby live

Norwich City are back in action at Portman Road on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: What does transfer deadline day hold for Norwich City?

Russell Martin is not featuring at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Norwich City will play Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the League Cup

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke gives City's travelling fans the thumbs up at Cardiff in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Live: Deadline Day Live: Final chance for Norwich City to fine tune their squad

Will sporting director Stuart Webber,left, and head coach Daniel Farke be busy on deadline day? Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Breaking News: Russell Martin leaves Norwich City

Russell Martin has left Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists