King’s Lynn boss Simon Clark demands an immediate response from players

Linnets midfielder Michael Clunan is a doubt for the game against Stourbridge Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2017

Actions speak louder than words – and Simon Clark wants to prove it to his stuttering King’s Lynn Town team.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Disgruntled fans, used to the success of last season when the Linnets were one game from promotion, have had to get used to changes at The Walks.

Clark is new to the managerial role, having taken over from Ian Culverhouse, and is finding it a difficult learning curve.

Defeat at Lowestoft Town a week ago was the third reverse in five games and saw the Linnets slip to an unfamiliar 19th place in the Southern League Central Premier Division standings.

Clark knows an immediate response is needed – and will be looking for that when Stourbridge head to Norfolk.

“We’re not good at the minute and I’ve said to the players that words mean nothing,” he admitted.

“It’s all about actions and what we do at training and out on the pitch.

“I will be in. I will stand up to it and make it work here, but who wants to come with me we’ll probably see in the next few weeks.

“There has to be a reaction, at training and also against Stourbridge on Saturday. It’s not about what the players want to do, they are part of a group.

“Whether we play with two strikers or with three like we did against Lowestoft they are part of a squad.

“There haven’t really been any special moments yet but we will move forward and we will get better.”

Clark has injury concerns over midfielder Michael Clunan and striker Michael Gash.

Stourbridge have last Callum Powell through injury so manager Gary Hackett has drafted in winger Chekaine Steele, signed on dual registration from National League North side Leamington.

The 21-year old will go straight into the squad for the Linnets game.

Hackett’s team are coming off the back of a 10-goal thriller at Coalville Town last weekend – eventually losing 6-4.

It was their first defeat of the campaign, although they steadied the shop a little with a 1-1 draw at home to Halesowen in midweek.

Aris Christophorou and Darryl Westlake are nearing fitness for the West Midlands outfit but Jack Duggan will have to be assessed before kick-off.