King’s Lynn Town 0 St Neots 0: Linnets head to Lowestoft looking to sharpen up goal threat

Ryan Jarvis has a Bank Holiday trip to former club Lowestoft Town Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Linnets boss Simon Clark insists his team will be fresh and prepared for this afternoon’s eagerly-anticipated derby clash with Lowestoft Town.

Lynn travel east on the back of a goalless draw looking to discover a ruthless streak in front of goal to convert the chances being created.

“It is becoming frustrating,” admitted Clark. “In the first 70 minutes we have created three good chances and two half chances and you have to hit the net with some of those. In the two home games to date we have created 20-plus chances and have only a point to show for it.

“We said to the players at the break to remain calm and keep passing the ball and the chances will come. Towards the end we have become a bit desperate hitting high balls in and that’s not us. We have moved away from our game plan and the one thing we always stress is to keep to the plan. However, you look at it it’s two points dropped – but we have to keep working for the chairman and the fans.”

With the likes of Frazer Blake–Tracy, Rory McAuley and Ryan Jarvis lining up against their former club today, Clark is prepared for a spicy encounter.

“It’s going to be tough,” he said. “It will be about us and our recovery. A local derby is always a difficult game and it will be no different Monday afternoon.”

Lynn should have been ahead as early as the first minute on Saturday when Craig Parker stabbed wide when well placed two yards out. Michael Clunan’s free-kick was poked wide by McAuley and Jordan Richards hit the side netting as the home team pressed for the opener.

McAuley again saw a chance miss its intended target following a Clunan corner and Ryan Hawkins fired a free-kick into the wall after he had been hauled to the ground by Taylor Parr. Parr then hit the bar at the other end as the visiting Saints launched a rare break into home territory just before the interval.

Dion Sembie–Ferris blasted wide for St Neots following a quick break and Toby Hilliard lobbed onto the roof of Finley Irons’ net as both sides pressed. McAuley stepped forward again from his defensive duties and proceeded to unleash a rocket shot from fully 25 yards which smashed onto Irons’ crossbar before rebounding to safety.

Clark introduced Valter Da Rocha for his Linnets debut and the former Thetford Town man had a penalty shout waved away by referee Alastair Wilson after appearing to be pulled back inside the area. Sembie-erris almost took advantage of some hesitant Lynn defending but was denied by a superb Alex Street block while deep into stoppage time McAuley was again inches away with a header as he attempted to breakdown a stubborn visiting rearguard.

King’s Lynn: Street, Jones, Blake-Tracy, Jarvis, Fryatt, McAuley, Clunan, Hawkins (Limb 81), Hilliard (Da Rocha 58), Parker (Stewart 69), Richards. Subs: Thomas, Castellan, Stewart, Limb, Da Rocha. Booked: Richards, McAuley.

St Neots: Irons, Keeble, Miles, Knight, Wood, Parr, O’Malley, Peters, Semble-Ferris (Olaniran 86), Douglas (Mutswunguma 61), Ofosu. Subs: Olaniran, Mutswunguma, Fulianty, Reynolds. Booked: Keeble, Parr, Knight, O’Malley.

Referee: A Wilson (Boston)

Att: 568