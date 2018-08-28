Search

Advanced search

Updated

King’s Lynn Town 0 Stourbridge 1: Linnets boss knows things must improve

PUBLISHED: 15:23 02 September 2018 | UPDATED: 15:23 02 September 2018

Michael Clunan tries to get Lynn moving forward. Picture: Ian Burt

Michael Clunan tries to get Lynn moving forward. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

King’s Lynn Town boss Simon Clark admits he must shoulder the responsibility as the Linnets’ miserable run continued with defeat to Stourbridge on Saturday.

Lynn boss Simon Clark. Picture: Ian BurtLynn boss Simon Clark. Picture: Ian Burt

Aaron Forde netted the only goal of the game two minutes before the interval to leave the Linnets without a goal for 324 minutes.

We are not performing at a level we should be and that’s down to me - it’s not just the players,” Clark told the club’s Youtube channel. “It’s down to me and my staff and we’ve got to turn it around.

“We are trying to recruit to get people in that we can rely on, on the pitch.

“When times get tough you need to play with energy. You need players that understand the pressure we’re all under.

A jinking run from Luke Benbow in the seventh minute drew a good save from Alex Street down to his left.

Lynn’s first effort four minutes later saw Michael Clunan’s fee-kick just evade the outstretched leg of Ryan Fryatt.

That was all the hosts offered in the first period and two minutes before the interval it was Stourbridge who took the lead when Forde drilled home from the edge of the area.

Stourbridge failed to make the most of an opening early in the second period as they looked to kill the game off.

The introduction of Nathan Stewart finally breathed some kind of life into the home side as the substitute fired into the side netting after bursting through into the box.

Midway through the second half, a Ryan Hawkins pull-back summed up Lynn’s afternoon after his pass evaded three colleagues in the Stourbridge penalty area.

The dangerous Benbow should have doubled the Glassboys’ advantage 10 minutes from time but the frontman was denied by the legs of Street.

King’s Lynn: Street, Jones, Blake-Tracy, Jarvis, Fryatt, McAuley, Clunan, Hilliard (Rocha 67), Gash (Stewart 50), Parker (Hawkins 60), Richards. Subs not used: Thomas, Beevers.

Stourbridge: Wren, Hayden, Brown (Westlake 73), McCone, Pierpoint, Forde, Anderson, Birch (Broadhurst 63), Benbow, Thompson-Brown, Mills (Steele 78). Subs not used: Hall, Evans.

Attendance: 535

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Body found at scene of King’s Lynn fire

The house in Losinga Road, King's Lynn, where a person died in a fire Picture: Chris Bishop

Parvovirus case confirmed in the Lowestoft area

Three Rivers Veterinary Group in Beccles. Picture: Google

Video: No complaints from Daniel Farke after derby day deadlock

Moritz Leitner earned Norwich City a point at Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-1 Championship draw at Ipswich Town

Grant Hanley tangles with Kayden Jackson at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Ipswich Town 1 Norwich City 1: Leitner strike ensures unbeaten derby run continues for Canaries

Norwich skipper Grant Hanley was in the thick of the action at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City dig in south of the border

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Portman Road, as the Canaries survive another East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town unbeaten.

Opinion: ‘You’ll never beat the Norwich!’ – City fans enjoy thwarting Ipswich again but concerned by performance

David Freezer
The traveling Norwich fans celebrate their sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Opposition view: One moment of magic against Norwich and the Ipswich hoodoo could be over

Chris Lakey
Gwion Edwards will be a big threat for Ipswich Picture: STEVE WALLER

David Freezer: Little can unite Canaries fans like victory at Portman Road

David Freezer
Malky Mackay and Leon McKenzie celebrate City's win at Ipswich in December 2003 Picture: Simon Finlay/Archant library

Opinion: Chris Lakey: End of an era as Mr Loyalty, Russell Martin, leaves the building

A Wembley kiss from Delia Smith after the play-off victory of 2015 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

MATCHDAY LIVE: Ipswich Town 1 Norwich City 1 – Local bragging rights shared at Portman Road

Alexander Tettey of Norwich and Jon Nolan of Ipswich Town in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Portman Road, Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Sky make late announcement that Norwich and Ipswich fans will be able to watch derby live

Norwich City are back in action at Portman Road on Sunday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Ipswich Town v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Alex Tettey will put his unbeaten derby day record on the line Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ipswich Town v Norwich City will be televised by Sky on the red button service

Ipswich Town host Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby this Sunday. Picture: ARCHANT

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 1-1 Championship draw at Ipswich Town

Grant Hanley tangles with Kayden Jackson at Portman Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists