King’s Lynn Town 0 Stourbridge 1: Linnets boss knows things must improve

Michael Clunan tries to get Lynn moving forward. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King’s Lynn Town boss Simon Clark admits he must shoulder the responsibility as the Linnets’ miserable run continued with defeat to Stourbridge on Saturday.

Lynn boss Simon Clark. Picture: Ian Burt Lynn boss Simon Clark. Picture: Ian Burt

Aaron Forde netted the only goal of the game two minutes before the interval to leave the Linnets without a goal for 324 minutes.

We are not performing at a level we should be and that’s down to me - it’s not just the players,” Clark told the club’s Youtube channel. “It’s down to me and my staff and we’ve got to turn it around.

“We are trying to recruit to get people in that we can rely on, on the pitch.

“When times get tough you need to play with energy. You need players that understand the pressure we’re all under.

A jinking run from Luke Benbow in the seventh minute drew a good save from Alex Street down to his left.

Lynn’s first effort four minutes later saw Michael Clunan’s fee-kick just evade the outstretched leg of Ryan Fryatt.

That was all the hosts offered in the first period and two minutes before the interval it was Stourbridge who took the lead when Forde drilled home from the edge of the area.

Stourbridge failed to make the most of an opening early in the second period as they looked to kill the game off.

The introduction of Nathan Stewart finally breathed some kind of life into the home side as the substitute fired into the side netting after bursting through into the box.

Midway through the second half, a Ryan Hawkins pull-back summed up Lynn’s afternoon after his pass evaded three colleagues in the Stourbridge penalty area.

The dangerous Benbow should have doubled the Glassboys’ advantage 10 minutes from time but the frontman was denied by the legs of Street.

King’s Lynn: Street, Jones, Blake-Tracy, Jarvis, Fryatt, McAuley, Clunan, Hilliard (Rocha 67), Gash (Stewart 50), Parker (Hawkins 60), Richards. Subs not used: Thomas, Beevers.

Stourbridge: Wren, Hayden, Brown (Westlake 73), McCone, Pierpoint, Forde, Anderson, Birch (Broadhurst 63), Benbow, Thompson-Brown, Mills (Steele 78). Subs not used: Hall, Evans.

Attendance: 535