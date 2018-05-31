Search

Advanced search

Linnets get home FA Cup draw but luck is not on the side of Lowestoft and Wisbech

PUBLISHED: 14:03 28 August 2018 | UPDATED: 14:03 28 August 2018

The big prize - the FA Cup

The big prize - the FA Cup

PA Archive/PA Images

King’s Lynn Town have been handed a home draw in the opening game of this season’s FA Cup campaign.

The Linnets, whose league season has been slow to take off, will play either Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Histon or Eynesbury Rovers, of the United Counties League Premier Division, in the first round qualifying, following Tuesday afternoon’s draw.

Lynn’s Southern League Premier Central Division rivals Lowestoft Town – who beat the Linnets 1-0 on Bank Holiday Monday – will travel to Ware, of the Ryman League South Central Division.

Wisbech Town, of the Southern League Division One East, must negotiate a replay at Northampton Sileby Rangers next week to advance to another away game, at Great Wakering Rovers, of the Ryman League North.

The first round qualifying is scheduled to take place over the weekend of Saturday September 8, with each winning club receiving £6,000 from the FA prize fund.

Latest from the EDP

Video: Rush-hour drama as emergency services flock to rescue near Castle Mall

Firefighters close to the Castle Mall shopping centre car park. Picture: Peter Walsh

Video: Cardiff City v Norwich City: The Lowdown

Jordan Rhodes could be rested against Cardiff for the derby trip to old club Ipswich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Swimmers told to stay out of the water in pollution warnings

Lifeguards have been telling people to stay out of the water. Picture: Conor Matchett

Three curry houses in Norwich nominated for national awards

Tamarind Fine Indian Dining at Blofield is up for two awards at the English Curry Awards. Picture: Pete Huggins.

Police officer appears to repeatedly hit woman holding child in Norwich pub

A screenshot from the video showing the arrests in the Nelson pub, Norwich (Photo: Facebook/Paul Bruce)

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Jack Reeve: Defeat to Leeds was a tipping point and it’s time to look at Farke’s position

Jack Reeve
Daniel Farke's Norwich City were well beaten by Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Chris Goreham: East Anglia derby could set agenda for the rest of the season

Chris Goreham
Grant Hanley can't hide his frustration against Leeds. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Leeds, Farke, Krul, deadline day and derby time

Michael Bailey
The latest edition of the PinkUn Podcast sees the crew review Norwich City's Leeds defeat and take a gulp before looking ahead to trips to Cardiff and derby day at Ipswich Town.

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Deadlines, dawdling, Tim spills and stat pills – Six things learned from Norwich City’s Leeds loss

michael bailey
Jordan Rhodes battles with Gaetano Berardi as Norwich City come out an emphatic second best to Leeds United at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City are swatted away by Leeds

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict from Carrow Road as Daniel Farke's side are hit hard by Championship leaders Leeds United.

Most Read Sport

Video: ‘Maybe it was a touch over-dramatic’ - Harsh words but can Norwich City find the answers?

Tom Trybull endured a tough shift against Leeds at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City transfer rumours: Holstein Kiel keen to rebuff Canaries interest in Kingsley Schindler

Sporting director Stuart Webber is keen to bring Holstein Kiel winger Kingsley Schindler to Carrow Road. Picture: Denise Bradley

Updated: TEAM NEWS: Changes afoot for Norwich City

Michael McGovern will start against Cardiff City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Jack Reeve: Defeat to Leeds was a tipping point and it’s time to look at Farke’s position

Daniel Farke's Norwich City were well beaten by Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Daniel Farke reveals Norwich City’s transfer strategy ahead of deadline day

Getting Ben Godfrey into Norwich City's first team is a more pressing topic than a late transfer foray for Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists