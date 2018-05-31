Linnets get home FA Cup draw but luck is not on the side of Lowestoft and Wisbech

The big prize - the FA Cup PA Archive/PA Images

King’s Lynn Town have been handed a home draw in the opening game of this season’s FA Cup campaign.

The Linnets, whose league season has been slow to take off, will play either Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Histon or Eynesbury Rovers, of the United Counties League Premier Division, in the first round qualifying, following Tuesday afternoon’s draw.

Lynn’s Southern League Premier Central Division rivals Lowestoft Town – who beat the Linnets 1-0 on Bank Holiday Monday – will travel to Ware, of the Ryman League South Central Division.

Wisbech Town, of the Southern League Division One East, must negotiate a replay at Northampton Sileby Rangers next week to advance to another away game, at Great Wakering Rovers, of the Ryman League North.

The first round qualifying is scheduled to take place over the weekend of Saturday September 8, with each winning club receiving £6,000 from the FA prize fund.