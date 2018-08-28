Linnets and Culverhouse back in the old routine after emphatic win

Ian Culverhouse's King's Lynn cruised to a 3-0 win at Alvechurch. Picture: Archant Archant 2018

Ian Culverhouse declared it was “great to be back” as he kicked off his second tenure as King’s Lynn Town boss with victory in deepest Worcestershire on Saturday.

Less than 48 hours since the announcement of his and assistants Paul Bastock’s appointments to The Walks hot seat, goals from Adam Marriott and a Ryan Hawkins brace sealed a truly astonishing week for the club where there never seems to be a dull moment.

“It’s wonderful to be back at this great football club,” said Culverhouse. “Much water has flowed under the bridge since last May but that’s all now finished with and all I want to do is concentrate on football and this very talented squad of players I have inherited. I must thank Neil (Fryatt) and Rob (Back) for handing over to me such a fine group to work with. It hasn’t been the best start to the season and there is much work to do to get us to where we should be in this league. I recognise this fact and I really cannot wait to get back to the training pitch and get working with the squad.”

The hosts began with the advantage of the slope and a blustery wind which saw Luke Yates send in a dipping 20 yard effort which flew over Alex Street’s bar. Hawkins picked up a loose ball and embarked upon a long run before smashing a fierce shot onto Charlie Price’s crossbar with the home keeper thankful to see the ball bounce harmlessly to safety.

Town though were not to be denied and just a minute later Michael Clunan’s centre was met by Michael Gash whose effort was palmed away by Price but fell to Marriott, who had the simplest of tasks to prod home from close in to put the visitors ahead.

Lynn doubled their lead with less than 15 minutes played as the lively Marriott robbed full back Josh Ezewele of the ball, rounded Price and they simply rolled the ball across an open goal for Hawkins to coolly slot home into an unguarded net.

Further chances fell to Ryan Fryatt, who was inches away from connecting with Clunan’s free kick and Gash who was denied by the overworked Price.

Alvechurch had to press and it was from a foray forward by the hosts that the Linnets scored their third of the afternoon.

The industrious Chris Henderson, whose battling display summed up his team’s work ethic, won a loose midfield ball which he played to Marriott who provided a deft short pass to Hawkins who provided a top drawer low finish which was greeted with loud derision towards their team from the home patrons.

The only black mark of the afternoon arrived shortly before the interval as Fryatt left the pitch covered in blood following a collision in his own area with an opposing forward meaning a hospital trip for the reliable centre back for stitches in a head wound.

Town continued to boss the second half with Marriott coming closest to increasing his sides tally after a fine piece of individual skill saw the striker force Price into a blocking save and a long range Jordan Richards attempt just inches away from the target.

The win saw Town climb to 12th place in the Southern League, Central Division table – their highest position to date - in a season that has seen upheaval and unsettlement in abundance.

Culverhouse will be hoping his arrival will calm the waters and he takes the Linnets on another voyage of discovery.

Alvechurch: Price, Ezewele, Morrison, Llewellyn (Turton), Morrison, Willets, Bellis, Botfield, March, Ceesay (Landell), Yates (Cook). Unused subs: O’Callaghan, Evans (GK)

King’s Lynn Town: Street, Jones, Blake – Tracy, Jarvis, Fryatt ( Richards), McAuley, Clunan, Henderson, Gash, Marriott ( Limb), Hawkins ( Parker).

Goals: Marriott 5, Hawkins 14, 35.

Bookings: McAuley, Gash.

Referee: Richard Cattell

Attendance: 157