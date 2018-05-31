Search

King’s Lynn Stars chief wary of backlash

PUBLISHED: 13:38 08 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:41 08 August 2018

Niels Kristian Iversen will be available for pictures and autographs between 7-7.15pm on Wednesday evening when King's Lynn Stars take on Belle Vue. Picture: Ian Burt

Niels Kristian Iversen will be available for pictures and autographs between 7-7.15pm on Wednesday evening when King's Lynn Stars take on Belle Vue. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

King’s Lynn are shooting for their fifth straight home win when they host Belle Vue at the Adrian Flux Arena tonight (7.30pm).

King’s Lynn are shooting for their fifth straight home win when they host Belle Vue at the Adrian Flux Arena tonight (7.30pm).

The sides meet again after the Stars grabbed a last gasp 46-44 victory on Monday to give their play-off hopes a massive boost.

And while team boss Dale Allitt has again hailed his side’s team spirit and determination, he is also warning them to be wary of a potential Belle Vue backlash.

“What we do need to do is not let that result on Monday go to waste,” Allitt said.

“It is essential we continue our good home form – but it won’t be easy because Belle Vue will be fired up for revenge.

“But I’ve said it time and time again this season, the fighting, determined spirit of this group of lads never fails to amaze me.

“As always, we need the supporters to make plenty of noise for the lads and let’s all play our part in hopefully getting another big three points.”

A special souvenir programme commemorating Niels-Kristian Iversen’s seventh straight Danish title has been produced for the event and Iversen will be available for pictures and autographs between 7-7.15pm.

Goody bags will also be handed to the first 200 children through the turnstiles and riders will be interviewed in front of fans in the function room after the meeting.

Stars hand a home debut to new signing Erik Riss and the programme features an interview with the German.

KING’S LYNN: Robert Lambert, Erik Riss, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Simon Lambert, Michael Palm Toft.

BELLE VUE: Craig Cook, Steve Worrall, Dan Bewley, Rohan Tungate, Max Fricke, Mark Riss, Damian Drozdz.

