King’s Lynn Stars looking for sixth straight win at home to Wolverhampton

Rory Schlein will be in action for Wolves against former team King's Lynn on Monday evening. Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Stars are targeting a sixth straight success at the Adrian Flux Arena on Monday when they host Wolverhampton (7.30).

The Stars have been on an impressive run of late and currently find themselves in the play-off positions.

But Monday’s opponents are hot on their heels and team boss Dale Allitt says his side will again need to demonstrate the belief and approach they’ve shown in recent weeks.

“We’ll need that determined attitude once again because Wolverhampton may still be looking for their first away win of the season, but they’re a real solid, capable outfit as always,” he said.

“They’ve got a number of riders in the likes of Rory Schlein, Sam Masters, Kyle Howarth and Ashley Morris who have all had spells with Stars at some point and go well here at The Adrian Flux Arena.

“So this is another key meeting for us and fingers crossed we can add another three league points to the board and send them home empty handed.”

Meanwhile the Stars have confirmed they will to use Simon Lambert at reserve for the foreseeable future.

The 29-year-old came in as a temporary replacement for injury victim Kasper Andersen last month - who crashed again during Saturday’s Danish Championship.

Star boss Dale Allitt said: “Simon has contributed some important points since stepping in at reserve - particularly in our more recent meetings.

“With that in mind and Kasper not 100 percent fit we’ve decided to reward Simon with some additional meetings.

“We continue to wish Kasper a speedy recovery and when he proved he is 100% fit again, he will be back in the plans of King’s Lynn Speedway whenever that may be.”

The fanzone will be open once again prior to the meeting where supporters will be able to test their gating skills and reactions on the reaction bike.

There will also be a children’s colouring competition with goodie bags for the first 200 kids through the turnstiles.

KING’S LYNN: Robert Lambert, Erik Riss, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Michael Palm Toft, Simon Lambert.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Rory Schlein, Kyle Howarth, Jonas B Andersen, Sam Masters, Jacob Thorssell, Ashley Morris, James Sarjeant.