King’s Lynn Stars 58 Poole Pirates 32: Stars go top of the league with stunning win

Thomas Jorgensen leading heat five. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Rampant King’s Lynn tore apart play-off rivals Poole in a stunning 58-32 win at the Adrian Flux Arena to go top of the Premiership.

King's Lynn fans on turn one. Picture: Ian Burt King's Lynn fans on turn one. Picture: Ian Burt

A bumper crowd, boosted by youngsters enjoying the last phase of the school holidays, roared the Stars on as they put Pirates to the sword.

They have given themselves a great chance of finishing top and having the pick of opposition in the play-off semi-finals.

But cautious boss Dale Allitt said: “This was a wonderful performance and I couldn’t have asked for anything more from the guys, but again it’s only one more meeting.

“I have to thank the fans again, the way they got behind the team was magnificent and I want them all to know how important they were to us.

“But we must keep our feet on the ground, nothing changes there. We move on to next week and a trip to Wolves on Monday, Somerset on Tuesday and then back here on Wednesday against Leicester. We have to keep it going.

“I also expect Poole to be in contention despite this result. Never write them off.”

As the scoreline suggests it was a one-sided contest with Lynn dominating from start to finish.

There was respite for Poole in heat nine when Kacper Woryna pulled off a fine win but Stars hero Ty Proctor passed Chris Harris to deny the visitors a maximum. Lynn led 37-17 with six to go.

Ty Proctor leading heat three. Picture: Ian Burt Ty Proctor leading heat three. Picture: Ian Burt

The atmosphere inside the Adrian Flux Arena was electric as fans roared on their heroes.

Robert Lambert was at his brilliant best again and made light work of passing Richie Worrall in the next to keep up the winning form.

Lambert only dropped a point as he continued to prove he is the best rider in the Premiership.

The Stars are now in a good position heading into their hectic spell next week.

Theresa Carmen flying the flag for King's Lynn on turn one. Picture: Ian Burt Theresa Carmen flying the flag for King's Lynn on turn one. Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn 58: Robert Lambert 14, Ty Proctor 10+1, Thomas Jorgensen 8+1, Michael Palm Toft 8+1, Simon Lambert 7+2, Niels-Kristian Iversen 6+2, Erik Riss 5+1 Poole 32: Richie Worrall 7, Chris Harris 7, Kacper Woryna 6+2, Brady Kurtz 6, Josh Grajczonek 6, Frederik Jakobsen 0, Nicolai Klindt r/r Premiership points: King’s Lynn 3 Poole 0

