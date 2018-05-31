Stars’ trump card Ty Proctor helps Australia see off Britain

King's Lynn's Ty Proctor in action for Australia. Picture: Taylor Lanning Archant

King’s Lynn trump card Ty Proctor admitted it was “awesome” after helping Australia dump Great Britain.

The no-nonsense Stars ace was drafted in at the last minute to replace Rohan Tungate in the green and gold at Glasgow on Saturday afternoon.

But he produced an excellent paid 11 in a huge win for his country by 24 points against a new-look Great Britain side.

Stars captain Robert Lambert missed the clash to be on holiday citing fatigue while Norwich-based current world champ Jason Doyle was also absent for the Aussies as he recovers from injury.

Proctor said: “We were pretty awesome. It showed we have strength right down the order and that’s encouraging.

“I was obviously delighted to be called-up for my country, that means a lot. I was even happier to do a good job.

“Both sides were missing riders so I think it’s a fair result. From my point of view it’s an elevation to the international scene I wasn’t expecting.

“Obviously I wasn’t first pick but that’s how international sport works. You just need to take the opportunity when it arises and show what you can do. Hopefully I showed everyone that I can do a very good job.”

Proctor produced a massive 5-1 in Heat 5 with Belle Vue’s Max Fricke over home pairing Chris Harris and Craig Cook to put the Oz side eight up and in command. He then teamed-up with Brady Kurtz in Heat 14 for another maximum in a one-sided affair.

Great Britain were clearly missing the firepower of in-form Lambert who also has a particularly good record at Glasgow.

Meanwhile, Niels-Kristian Iversen is Danish champion yet again.

The King’s Lynn favourite made it seven straight titles, equalling the record set by the legendary Ole Olsen, in Esbjerg on Saturday.

His success comes just a week after qualifying for next year’s Speedway Grand Prix series from the GP Challenge in Germany.

And he said: “I cannot even express how proud I am of this achievement.

“To do it in my home town of Esbjerg makes it even more special.”