King’s Lynn Stars choose Belle Vue in play-offs after finishing top of Premiership

Robert Lambert and Niels-Kristian Iversen, left, on their way to a 5-1 during the first meeting of the double-header Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King’s Lynn will take on Belle Vue in two “epic” Premiership play-offs after a night of high-drama.

The Stars comfortably KO’d Leicester Lions in their double header at the Adrian Flux Arena, winning the first meeting 56-34 and then 60-30 second time out to easily secure their place at the top of the league.

That also meant choice of opponents for the semi-final and team boss Dale Allitt revealed it would be Aces they face away from home first on September 24 and the return leg a week later in Norfolk.

Belle Vue won an incredible home clash with Somerset on BT Sport by 48-42 to seal their place against the Stars.

Allitt said: “Once Belle Vue had qualified earlier in the night it was our first choice. We’ve won at the National Speedway Stadium twice this season already. Those results will mean nothing when it comes to the semi-final. It’s now a knockout phase so we’ll have to go again and produce the same results.

“We are very proud to finish top of the league, but that’s done now. Now we have to go on and finish the job starting with the Belle Vue clashes. The last two meetings were very close home and away so it’s not going to be easy. But we’ve given ourselves a great opportunity.”

It was always going to be a case of Lions to the slaughter, especially after Scott Nicholls was ruled out with a broken ankle just hours beforehand. The results were never in doubt with Robert Lambert once again the talisman, with paid 14 in the opener and then a paid maximum in the second meeting. But the strength of the Stars was once again the engine room consistency with Niels-Kristian Iversen, Erik Riss, Thomas Jorgensen and Michael Palm Toft all piling in big points.

Stars 56: Robert Lambert 12+2, Michael Palm Toft 9+2, Erik Riss 9+1, Adam Ellis 9, Thomas Jorgensen 8+1, Niels-Kristian Iversen 7, Simon Lambert 2+1.

Leicester 34: Stuart Robson 9+1, Charles Wright 7+2, Hans Andersen 7, Ricky Wells 6+1, Josh Auty 5+1, Connor Mountain 0.

Stars: Robert Lambert 11+3, Adam Ellis 11, Niels-Kristian Iversen 9+1, Michael Palm Toft 8+2, Erik Riss 8, Thomas Jorgensen 7+4, Simon Lambert 6+1.

Leicester 30: Hans Andersen 11, Ricky Wells 9, Stuart Robson 5+1, Josh Auty 3+1, Charles Wright 2, Connor Mountain 0.