Wolverhampton 43, King’s Lynn 47: Stars claim dramatic away victory

Robert Lambert was in the thick of the action on a dramatic night in the Midlands Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King’s Lynn Stars head to Somerset on Tuesday night knowing a win would see them secure top spot ahead of the Premiership play-offs.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King’s Lynn head to Somerset on Tuesday night knowing a win would see them secure top spot ahead of the Premiership play-offs.

It comes after a stunning 47-43 victory against bogey side Wolverhampton on Monday – in a meeting where they were up against it from the off.

Not only did they lose Ty Proctor through injury during the first lap of his opening ride, they found themselves trailing by 10 points after six races. But the comeback started in the seventh when Tru Plant Stars boss Dale Allitt nominated captain Robert Lambert as a tactical substitute.

He made the gate and was briefly joined by team-mate Thomas Jorgensen before Jacob Thorssell used the inside run-off bend two to salvage second place for the hosts.

But that would be the first of four straight heat advantages for the Stars as they drew level.

They looked set for their first 5-1 of the night in the eighth, but Simon Lambert drifted too wide on the final bend, allowing Kyle Howarth to snatch second on the line.

But the visitors didn’t have to wait too much longer for that first maximum as Niels-Kristian Iversen and Michael Palm Toft outgated their opponents and the scores were level when Erik Riss got away with a flyer to make it back-to-back wins, while Jorgensen dealt with Masters at the back.

And it was top duo Lambert and Iversen who brought the points home with heat advantages in two of the final three races. They dominated heat 13 to move in front for the first time and when Palm Toft and Jorgensen secured a 3-3 in the penultimate race it was down to a last race decider, with the Stars two up.

But it wasn’t without drama when Lambert was disqualified for appearing in the wrong helmet colour. He went off a 15 metre handicap in the re-run and rode a stunning ride to get by home No.1 Sam Masters for third with Iversen sealing a hat-trick of victories to add three more points to their tally.

Wolverhampton 43: Thorssell 10, N Morris 8+1, Andersen 7+1, Masters 7, Howarth 6, A Morris 4, Clegg 1.

King’s Lynn 47: R Lambert 13+1, Iversen 13, Palm Toft 7+2, Riss 7+1, Jorgensen 4+1, S Lambert 3, Proctor 0.