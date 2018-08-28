Search

Stars win over Poole ‘a statement’ to rivals says King’s Lynn boss Allitt

PUBLISHED: 12:09 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:09 30 August 2018

Stars' chief Dale Allitt Picture: Ian Burt

Stars' chief Dale Allitt Picture: Ian Burt

Dale Allitt says the King’s Lynn Stars 58-32 victory over Poole has sent out a statement to their rivals ahead of the Premiership play-offs.

The Stars’ boss was thrilled by his team’s performance in front of a bumper crowd at the Adrian Flux Arena.

He said: “We did exactly what we needed to do, we put a statement out with this result against Poole, the boys were fantastic again, and Buster (Chapman) did a fantastic job with the track which was exactly what we wanted.”

Home skipper Robert Lambert then rounded off the night with an excellent victory in heat 15, as the Stars closed out the meeting with yet another heat advantage in what was a stunning team performance from the Stars.

Allitt added: “We now head to Wolverhampton full of confidence. Having said that, it’s not a place that we have done well at, I am sure they’ll be up for it as well because they need points to get in the play-offs too. I say it every time that we just have to take it one meeting at a time.”

Gallery: King’s Lynn Stars 58 Poole Pirates 32: Stars go top of the league with stunning win

Thomas Jorgensen leading heat five. Picture: Ian Burt
