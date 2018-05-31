King’s Lynn Stars chief promises no let-up ahead of showdown with rivals

Ty Proctor and the King's Lynn Stars will be perfectly tuned in for the visit of Poole Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King’s Lynn boss Dale Allitt insists there will be no complacency from his in-form side when they face Poole in a top-of-the-table home clash tonight (7.30pm).

Allitt’s men are bang in form, having bagged 17 league points from their last five outings – but they know Poole are also riding well.

Pirates have moved from rock bottom in July to top of the league on 41, level with the Stars.

Said Allitt: “This is going to be a big night and you won’t get any complacency from my boys.

“We had a great win on Monday at Leicester and we are on a great run, but I’m adopting the ‘one match at a time’ attitude.

“We move on now and Wednesday is our next challenge, but we also know if we can beat them we are then clear at the top of the league.

“It would be great to finish top and then have choice of opponents in the play-offs but the first task is for us to get through our meetings and then see where we are at.”

Allitt has also squashed speculation over the appearance of Danish champion Niels-Kristian Iversen and confirmed he will be in Tru Plant Stars colours this evening.

“There was some talk that Niels would be in Denmark, but I am happy to confirm all our Danish boys will be with us,” said Allitt.

“We will be at full strength and hopefully we can get the job done with the help of another big crowd because that really does make a big difference to the boys.”

King’s Lynn: Robert Lambert, Erik Riss, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Michael Palm Toft, Simon Lambert.

Poole: Brady Kurtz, Josh Grajczonek, Richie Worrall, Nicolai Klindt, Chris Harris, Kacper Woryna, Frederik Jakobsen.