King’s Lynn Stars boss Allitt wants riders to take their A Game to Leicester

King's Lynn are hoping Michael Palm Toft will be fit for the trip to Leicester Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Dale Allitt insists his Stars side must take their ‘A-game’ as they travel to Leicester on Monday night (7.30)

The fixture at the Paul Chapman and Sons Arena comes just five days after the Stars put in a dominant display in their double-header victories over Wolverhampton.

The Lions have a much-changed side to the one that was defeated by the Norfolk outfit in mid-July.

Seven-time British champion Scott Nicholls made the switch to Beaumont Park alongside Josh Auty, Stuart Robson and Connor Mountain as the club made sweeping changes in the hope of reviving their fortunes, but it doesn’t seem to have paid off.

Simon Stead’s side have been on a disappointing run, losing 10 of their last 11 fixtures with their only win coming at home to play-off chasers Belle Vue.

Nicolaj Busk Jakobsen was a superb guest for the Lions that night, scoring 15 points, and the Dane will once again slot in at reserve for the injured Josh Auty.

The Stars, meanwhile, are back to full strength for the away fixture with Niels-Kristian Iversen coming back into the team after missing the wins over Wolves because of racing commitments in Denmark.

Stars’ boss Allitt said: “We did the Wolves double-header and we will be fully focused on Leicester, on Monday. We know what we have to do and it is in our own hands. We have got to go there and do the job; I think we are fully capable of doing that.

“Having said that, Leicester have made a few changes again, and they have got Busk Jakobsen at reserve for the injured Josh Auty – who has been very good there so, we need to be on our ‘A-game’ again.

“Niels had a good meeting there in the first fixture where he broke the track record in his first race, and again that is something we can move forward with because it’s always good to have a full team.

“All the boys have got experience at Leicester and since we went there earlier in the year, Erik Riss has come into the team who rode there last year. Again, we are fully focused and ready for the challenge.

“We are keeping an eye on Michael (Palm Toft) because he missed Peterborough’s meeting at Ipswich on Thursday, but with five days between the Wednesday meeting and Monday, we fully expect him to be there.”

Leicester: Hans Andersen, Ricky Wells, Charles Wright, Stuart Robson, Scott Nicholls, Connor Mountain, Nicolaj Busk Jakobsen.

Star: Robert Lambert, Erik Riss, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Niels-Kristian Iversen, Michael Palm Toft, Simon Lambert.