Great night for buoyant King’s Lynn Stars – but Ty Proctor issues words of caution

PUBLISHED: 10:49 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:57 23 August 2018

Ty Proctor and Kyle Howarth fire out of the gate. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Ty Proctor hailed his team as they shot up to third place in the Premiership with two victories over Wolverhampton – but warned that more tests lie in wait.

Thomas Jorgensen at the tapes. Picture: Ian BurtThomas Jorgensen at the tapes. Picture: Ian Burt

The Stars claimed all six league points on a sultry night by seeing off the visitors in back-to-back fixtures.

That took them from sixth to third in the table – but Proctor, ever cautious, refuses to get carried away.

“I always said all along we had the capabilities of possibly making the play-offs,” said the Australian – adding quickly, “we’re still not there yet.”

“Mathematically it’s not cemented yet. We’ve just got to keep working hard – and we said at the beginning if we kept working hard we could make it. We’re still in that situation now.

“I don’t want to count the chickens before they’re hatched.

“If we can go away from home and pick up a couple of points in the last few matches, yeah, it might work.

“But we’ve got some big teams coming here in the back end and we’re just going to have to keep working hard.”

The Stars certainly worked hard on a night of 30 heats – led, inevitably, by Robert Lambert who was beaten just once in a dozen starts on a very grippy and racy surface.

Ty Proctor. Picture: Ian BurtTy Proctor. Picture: Ian Burt

That was a special effort by the visitors’ Jacob Thorssell in heat six of the second match, covering Lambert’s every effort seemingly by telepathy. If that was a cracking race, the one before it could have booked a spot in any highlights showreel in the sport.

Sam Masters and Kyle Howarth team-rode brilliantly only for the flying Thomas Jorgensen to produce a top-drawer pass of both in the one move and then strike again as Masters responded.

It was a blow for Wolves, who made a better fist of things second time round after struggling with their set-ups – and their hurt became even greater when Proctor stealthily pipped Howarth for third on the line.

Lynn enjoyed strength in depth throughout the order – Lambert would grace any side but there’s a real togetherness in a side that should now look to the play-offs – despite any lingering caution from Proctor.

Simon Lambert had a good night for The Stars at reserve. Picture: Ian BurtSimon Lambert had a good night for The Stars at reserve. Picture: Ian Burt

Sole concern for a buoyant home team was the withdrawal late in match two of Palm Toft (knee).

That apart, a big, big night for the Stars.

KING’S LYNN 60 WOLVES 30

KING’S LYNN: Robert Lambert 18, Thomas Jorgensen 10+1, Michael Palm Toft 9+2, Ty Proctor 9+1, Erik Riss 8+2, Simon Lambert 6+1, Josh Bailey (No.8) did not ride, Niels-Kristian Iversen rider-replacement.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters 12, Jacob Thorsell 11, Kyle Howarth 4, Ashley Morris 3+1, Matej Kus 0, James Sarjeant 0, Rory Schlein rider-replacement.

KING’S LYNN 55 WOLVES 35

KING’S LYNN: Robert Lambert 16+1, Thomas Jorgensen 12+2, Simon Lambert 9+1, Ty Proctor 8, Erik Riss 7+3, Michael Palm Toft 3+1, Josh Bailey (No.8) did not ride, Niels-Kristian Iversen rider-replacement.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Jacob Thorsell 11+1, Sam Masters 11, Kyle Howarth 8+1, James Sarjeant 2, Matej Kus 2, Ashley Morris 1+1, Rory Schlein rider-replacement.

Robert Lambert in the pits. Picture: Ian BurtRobert Lambert in the pits. Picture: Ian Burt

Thomas Jorgensen. Picture: Ian BurtThomas Jorgensen. Picture: Ian Burt

Ty Proctor in the pits. Picture: Ian BurtTy Proctor in the pits. Picture: Ian Burt

Robert Lambert scored a 18 point maximum in the first meeting. Picture: Ian BurtRobert Lambert scored a 18 point maximum in the first meeting. Picture: Ian Burt

Ty Proctor out in front in heat three. Picture: Ian BurtTy Proctor out in front in heat three. Picture: Ian Burt

