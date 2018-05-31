Search

Advanced search

King’s Lynn ready for double assault for Premiership honours as Wolves come to town

PUBLISHED: 17:05 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 17:05 21 August 2018

King's Lynn Stars have a big double header against Wolverhampton Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Stars have a big double header against Wolverhampton Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

King’s Lynn are gearing up for an important double-header against fellow play-off chasers Wolverhampton at the Adrian Flux Arena tonight.

The Stars take on the 2016 champions twice on a bumper night of action in Norfolk – with the first fixture getting underway at 7pm.

It’s a big night for the top flight with just four points now separating the top six sides.

The Stars will operate rider replacement for Niels-Kristian Iversen, who is required by Danish side Esbjerg, with youngster Josh Bailey available at eight and Scunthorpe’s Stefan Nielsen on standby trackside.

The visitors will be without injured captain Rory Schlein and operate rider replacement at number one. Wolves use Newcastle’s Matej Kus in place of Jonas B Andersen, who is also required to race in Denmark, with James Sarjeant replacing injured reserve Nathan Greaves.

Team boss Dale Allitt said: “We’ve got to take care of what we can control and not worry about the other teams.

“If we come through and win both meetings on Wednesday then we’ll be on 37 points and we’ll be in a healthy position with two or three fixtures in hand on everyone else in the chase for a top-four place.

“I totally understand the frustration of the supporters in recent days since the news about Niels broke, but we need to wipe away any negativity.

“I genuinely believe that one of the key reasons we have been in such good form lately is because there has been a feel-good vibe around the place again and the positivity has spurred the riders on even more. So we want the supporters to carry on their magnificent support on what should be an entertaining night of speedway racing – and a hugely important one at that.”

Gates open at 6pm, with the second meeting expected to begin around 8.15pm.

King’s Lynn: Robert Lambert, Erik Riss, Ty Proctor, Thomas Jorgensen, Niels-Kristian Iversen R/R, Michael Palm Toft, Simon Lambert, Josh Bailey (8).

Wolverhampton: Rory Schlein R/R, Kyle Howarth, Matej Kus, Sam Masters, Jacob Thorssell, Ashley Morris, James Sarjeant.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Video: Teenage boy robbed at knifepoint in Norwich McDonald’s

Police have released CCTV images after a robbery at McDonalds. Picture: Norfolk police

Video: 7 things to do in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse Village at War Credit: Norfolk Museums Service

“I thought I had a dead body on my hands” - man dived into Wensum to save man floating in river

Adam Merchant, who dove into the Wensum to rescue a man seen floating face-down on Sunday, with daughter Isla, five. Picture: Adam Merchant

New group aboutDereham has its say on article criticising the town

Dereham Shopping Centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Video: 7 brilliant walks to try in Norfolk over August Bank Holiday weekend

Views from the new boardwalk that has been installed at Bugh Castle Roman Fort. Picture: Nick Butcher

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Watch: Our reporters discuss all the latest Canaries issues ahead of Preston clash

David Freezer
Norwich City and Onel Hernandez are looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Sheffield United when they take on Preston Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Michael Bailey
Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Blades, blunders and Klose – and all with Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast reviews the Canaries' defeat at Sheffield United and all the latest discussion points surrounding the club.

Opinion: Matthew Howman: So what’s not working for Norwich City – the players, the analysis... or both?

Matthew Howman
A frustrated Daniel Farke during the defeat at Bramall Lane Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

David Freezer
Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Video: Daniel Farke on Timm Klose’s future and links to Dijon striker

Timm Klose is in Daniel Farke's plans for Preston's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Video: TEAM NEWS: Double fitness boost for Norwich City ahead of Preston clash

Todd Cantwell is back in the mix for Preston's visit Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists