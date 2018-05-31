Robert Lambert’s Euro form is just what Stars need in play-off bid

Robert Lambert - warming up for a big double-header against Wolverhampton Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King’s Lynn Stars number one Robert Lambert aims to take his outstanding Euro Championship form into a vital double bubble clash at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Fast Lambo produced another excellent third-placed performance in the SEC in Daugavpils, Latvia, on Saturday night, behind Leon Madsen and Emil Sayfutdinov.

It means he is up to third place in the overall standings with one round to go as he bids for more success in a glorious season.

Lambert said: “It was good to come here today and take third place.

“I was struggling a bit with the track because the last time I came here it was a day meeting, and today was the night so track conditions were a bit different to adapt to.

“Anything is possible in the last round but it’s my first year in the series so I just want to do as well as I can.”

But he arrives back in the UK on crucial Premiership business for King’s Lynn in a double header against Wolverhampton on Wednesday night.

In the most exciting play-off battle in history, any four of six teams could still make the cut and both the Stars and Wolves are in the mix.

Lambert said: “It’s such a big night for both teams. We can’t afford any slip-ups so it’s vital that we win our home meetings.

“Our form has been good at home. We’ve had a good run of wins that’s put us in contention for the play-offs. We just need to keep that up.

“We’ve been even stronger since strengthening with Erik (Riss) and the wins away and home to Belle Vue were awesome. Two more wins and we’ll be in a good position.

“Hopefully the fans will get behind us and help us go all the way this season into the top four.”