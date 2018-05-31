Search

Blow for King’s Lynn Stars as Iversen misses Wolves double-header

PUBLISHED: 15:16 17 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:16 17 August 2018

Niels Kristian Iversen is to miss the Stars double header against Wolverhampton Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Niels Kristian Iversen is to miss King’s Lynn Stars’ vital double header against Wolverhampton next week.

The Stars are in the midst of a late Premiership title challenge, but will now be without one of their star riders after Esbjerg pulled rank and recalled the great Dane ahead of Wednesday’s home clashes.

A double victory that night should see the Stars go to the top of the Premiership table and further strengthen their chances for the outright league title.

With the cut-off date for the league to finish being September 10, matches become even more critical at this end of the season.

The team were already well advanced in their preparations for Wednesday but losing Iversen has required a re-set in strategy.

The Stars had named an eight-man squad – number eight being a reserve, a position to be occupied by Josh Bailey.

The management are currently evaluating the possible options of a replacement for Iversen but, due to other fixtures, are limited to selecting a guest rider from Belle Vue – who are strong play-off rivals.

The other alternative is to race with one less rider and use the rider replacement rule on the evening.

The promotion team expect to be able to announce their final plans early next week.

Dale Allitt – Stars’ team manager and co-promoter said: “Esbjerg had previously agreed that we would have Niels through to the end of our campaign and so you can imagine my disappointment and frustration when they changed the parameters.

“Niels will be back with us for the home meeting against Poole on the 29th of August”.

The club have confirmed admission details: the first meeting gets underway at 7pm (gates open 6pm) and prices are: adult £27, disabled/65 and over £22.50, 16- and 17-year-olds £15, under 16s free.

The second meeting is expected to start around 8.15pm, and admission of that meeting will pay the full, usual admission following completion of the first fixture. Season ticket holders will gain free entry to the next round of the KO Cup, date to be confirmed – a gesture in leu of the cancelled Rye House event.

