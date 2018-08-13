Postponed: King’s Lynn Stars v Wolverhampton off after rain

The meeting between the King's Lynn Stars and Wolverhampton has been postponed Picture: Ian Burt

King’s Lynn Stars bid for a sixth straight win has been ended – for now.

The scheduled home meeting against Wolverhampton on Monday evening was called off just after 5pm after wet weather in west Norfolk.

The hosts had been optimistic the meeting would go ahead – earlier they had posted a story on their official website saying they expected any bad weather to have passed by the scheduled 7.30pm start time.

But they had to admit defeat just a few hours later.

“The latest downpour has sadly beaten us in our efforts to race tonight,” they said in a statement.

A new date has yet to be arranged for the clash, which was highly anticipated at the Adrian Flux Arena, where the Stars were bidding to make it win number six in a row as they bid for a place in the Premiership play-offs.

Those plans will be put on a hold until next Wednesday – August 22 – when they are next in action, with Swindon the visitors to Saddlebow Road.