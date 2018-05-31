Kings’ Lynn Stars give fitness update on injured duo

Ty Proctor is hoping for a quick return to action Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

King’s Lynn racer Ty Proctor is aiming to be back in action next week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Aussie ace crashed in the Wednesday night defeat at Poole and is badly battered and bruised.

But Danish ace Thomas Jorgensen, who was tangled with Chris Harris’ bike in a dramatic moment, remains in hospital and cannot put any weight on his foot.

Boss Dale Allitt said: “We are expecting Ty to be at Belle Vue with us on Monday but right now he is very battered and bruised.

“He’s determined to ride and we admire his determination, he’s been a fine signing for the club.

“If he doesn’t make Monday it will be rider replacement for him.”

After Monday’s trip to Manchester the sides will meet again in the next Stars home meeting on Wednesday August 8.

“It was a bad defeat for us down at Poole,” said Allitt. “Nobody at the club is pretending otherwise - but that one result doesn’t determine our season.”