King’s Lynn Stars fail to overcome slow start as they suffer a beating at Poole

PUBLISHED: 22:05 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 22:05 01 August 2018

Thomas Jorgensen suffered an ankle problem at Poole Picture: Ian Burt

Thomas Jorgensen suffered an ankle problem at Poole Picture: Ian Burt

Slow-starting King’s Lynn Stars were punished for a nightmare opening in their thumping 61-29 defeat at Poole.

Despite their best efforts the result ended a four-match winning streak in front of a bumper crowd at Wimborne Road.

They got off to the worst possible start – as they did against Somerset 48 hours earlier – when home pair Brady Kurtz and Josh Grajczonek gained a 5-1 over in-form Robert Lambert for the Pirates.

And when Kacper Woryna and Frederik Jakobsen did the same in heat two it had the home fans on their feet.

And it went from bad to worse when former Stars duo Nicolai Klindt and Richie Worrall got the lot against Thomas Jorgensen after Ty Proctor was warned at the start. Niels-Kristian Iversen was the first Stars race winner in the next but with Newman at the back it was a shared heat and Poole were still well clear at 18-6.

Heat seven saw a horror crash with Chris Harris falling at the end of the first lap and Proctor also hit the deck. Both were given a standing ovation when they got to their feet with Harris excluded, but Stars were unable to take advantage in the rerun.

After going 32-16 down, boss Dale Allitt brought in skipper Lambert as a tactical sub for Simon Lambert. But Richie Worrall outpaced the Stars skipper with Klindt third for a 4-2 to put the match to bed with six heats remaining.

When Jakobsen and Klindt combined in heat 12 over the disappointing Newman the meeting was all over at 48-24. Kurtz and Harris sent the crowd wild with a 5-1 over Iversen and Lambert in the next to make it 53-25 before Poole charged through the 60-point barrier.

Jorgensen and Proctor both needed medical checks at the track – Jorgensen had pain in the ankle and Proctor in his shoulder and wrist.

Allitt said: “This is a heavy defeat and we won’t shy away from that. We will keep our fingers crossed Thomas and Ty, who were in wonderful form at home on Monday, have nothing too serious.”

Poole: Richie Worrall 12+1, Brady Kurtz 12, Kacper 10+1, Frederik Jakobswn 8+3, Josh Grajczonek 7+1, Chris Harris 6+3, Nicolai Klindt 6+1.

Stars: Robert Lambert 12, Niels-Kristian Iversen 6, Michael Palm Toft 4, Thomas Jorgensen 3, Kyle Newman 3, Simon Lambert 1+1, Ty Proctor 0.

