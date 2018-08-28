Search

King’s Lynn Stars put to sword by Somerset - but it’s not all bad news

PUBLISHED: 06:07 05 September 2018

Michael Palm-Toft contributed eight points for the Stars Picture: Ian Burt

Michael Palm-Toft contributed eight points for the Stars Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Patched-up King’s Lynn were ruthlessly put to the sword 61-29 by title rivals Somerset on Tuesday night - but remain in the box seat to top the SGB Premiership.

Patched-up King’s Lynn were ruthlessly put to the sword 61-29 by title rivals Somerset on Tuesday night - but remain in the box seat to top the SGB Premiership.

Without Niels-Kristian Iversen and Ty Proctor, the Tru Plant Stars had their backs against the wall from the off and require four points from Wednesday’s two home meetings in one against rock-bottom Leicester (7pm) while Somerset travel to Belle Vue.

Bradley Wilson-Dean gated with Jason Doyle forcing his way up the inside of Erik Riss to put the visitors on the back foot while Robert Lambert suffered bike problems.

Jake Allen comfortably took the reserve race from the gate and when Riss got forced wide by Richard Lawson in heat three the Rebels had a 10-point lead.

The home side’s third maximum of the night followed when Aaron Summers hit the front with Jack Holder breezing inside Simon Lambert.

Lynn hit back in style after the grading break with Riss leading throughout and Robert Lambert blasting around the outside to go from last to second, passing Kyle Howarth on the final bend.

But the joy was shortlived as Doyle and Wilson-Dean made light work of the sixth but Klindt’s sharp gate and tenacious work held off Allen and Holder to win heat seven.

Another 3-3 was on the cards in heat eight until Riss suffered an engine failure on turn three of lap four while third. Klindt gated but got passed by Lawson during lap three while tactical substitute Robert Lambert discovered to his cost that the dirt line had disappeared.

Normal service was resumed as Wilson-Dean waltzed to the 10th with Doyle diving outside then back in to grab second.

Allen’s early dash up the inside got the better of Robert Lambert and the Somerset reserve went on to lead home Holder.

Stars filled the minor places behind Howarth in heat 12 but the familiar tale continued with Doyle and Holder dominating from turn two of the 13th.

Allen and Lawson made it look easy in the penultimate race before Robert Lambert gained the win his efforts deserved in heat 15.

SOMERSET 61: Jake Allen 12+1, Jason Doyle 11+1, Bradley Wilson-Dean 10+2, Richard Lawson 8+1, Jack Holder 7+4, Aaron Summers 7, Kyle Howarth 6+1.

KING’S LYNN 29: Robert Lambert 9+2, Michael Palm Toft 8, Nicolai Klindt 7, Erik Riss 4, Thomas Jorgensen 1+1, Simon Lambert 0, Ty Proctor r/r.

