King’s Lynn Stars claim 50-40 win at Leicester

Lynn's No.1 Robert Lambert. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Classy King’s Lynn boosted their chances of finishing top of the Elite League table with a stunning 50-40 win at Leicester.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dale Allitt’s men were solid throughout and showed character to turn around a 14-10 deficit early on to add four more points to their tally.

It was a tense battle after Erik Riss won the opener and Robert Lambert passed Ricky Wells for a 4-2.

But Nicolaj Busk Jakobsen was stunning to help Leicester with two wins from the gate in three heats as the Lions took a 14-10 lead.

Robert Lambert broke the track record in heat five when he led Riss home to draw King’s Lynn level.

And when reserve Michael Palm Toft was joined by Niels Kristian-Iversen in the next Stars went 20-16 up.

Another maximum in heat eight from Riss and Palm Toft made it 29-19 and there was no way back for the home side.

Leicester threw Scott Nicholls in as a tactical substitution in heat 10 but King’s Lynn were unstoppable at this stage and Proctor and Jorgensen trapped on a 5-1 and put Stars 37-23 up.

There was no fight left in the Lions as rampant Stars trapped again in the next for yet another maximum and were home and dry at 42-24.

Leicester restored some consolation late on with skipper Hans Andersen winning heats 13 and 15 but Lynn were the much better side.

Skipper Lambert said: “This is the best feeling I’ve had as a team here at King’s Lynn and this was a brilliant performance. We’ve found our form and are on a good run and hopefully we can keep it going when we come up against Poole.

“I’m happy with my own form and we have to keep it going but we have good strength throughout the team.”

The Tru Plant Stars return to home shale on Wednesday when they face Poole (7.30).

Leicester: Nicolaj Busk Jakobsen 14, Hans Andersen 10, Charles Wright 5+1, Scott Nicholls 4+1, Connor Mountain 3+1, Stuart Robson 3, Ricky Wells 1.

King’s Lynn: Robert Lambert 11, Erik Riss 10+2, Thomas Jorgensen 10+1, Niels-Kristian Iversen 6+2, Michael Palm Toft 6+1, Ty Proctor 6, Simon Lambert 1.