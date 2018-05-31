Belle Vue 44, King’s Lynn 46: Dramatic victory for Stars

King's Lynn Stars' Simon Lambert leads Damian Drozdz in heat two in Manchester last night Picture: TAYLOR LANNING Archant

King’s Lynn team boss Dale Allitt hailed his team’s sensational win at Belle Vue as “massive”.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

King’s Lynn team boss Dale Allitt hailed his team’s sensational win at Belle Vue as “massive”.

The Stars grabbed a last gasp 46-44 victory at the National Speedway Stadium thanks to a final heat 5-1 from Robert Lambert and Niels-Kristian Iversen.

It was a remarkable finale from the Stars as they trailed by six points with three races to go. But the powerhouse top two produced two maximum wins in heats 13 and 15 to snatch a vital victory.

Allitt said: “That is a massive win for the club.

“I’ve said before and I’ll say again, this team don’t know when they are beaten.

“Twice we were six down in this meeting but we battled so hard and the boys delivered when it mattered most. All the boys found something special when we needed it. Robert and Niels were outstanding but everyone played their part.

“Thomas (Jorgensen) found a brilliant ride in heat 14 to get third place that kept us in the meeting. That race was delivered from pure aggression.

“We are in a very good place now. We need to get a result (at home to Belle Vue) on Wednesday night, they will want revenge.

“It’s given us back the momentum. After the three home wins we were buzzing but then the Poole away meeting was a real blip on a poor track.

“But now the spirits are really high again and we can use this momentum to real push on for the play-offs. We believe we can do that now.”

There was nothing between the sides for the first six heats before Belle Vue finally gained some breathing space with a maximum in heat seven. However new signing Erik Riss and Michael Palm Toft hit straight back in to narrow the deficit to two points.

Iversen then dropped his only points in heat nine. But an excellent 5-1 in the next one from the Dane as a tactical substitute with Ty Proctor narrowed the gap to just two again.

It looked all over when the Aces went six up again after heat 12 - but then came the epic finale.

Belle Vue 44: Dan Bewley 11+2, Rohan Tungate 10, Max Fricke 9, Craig Cook 6, Damian Drozdz 3+2, Mark Riss 3+1, Steve Worrall 2+1.

King’s Lynn 46: Niels-Kristian Iversen 15+1, Robert Lambert 11+1, Michael Palm Toft 6+2, Erik Riss 5+2, Ty Proctor 5+1, Simon Lambert 3, Thomas Jorgensen 1+1.