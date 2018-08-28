Search

Advanced search

Tickets and live stream information ahead of Sunday’s East Anglian derby between Ipswich Town and Norwich City

PUBLISHED: 13:25 30 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:25 30 August 2018

Ipswich Town host Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby this Sunday. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town host Norwich City in the East Anglian Derby this Sunday. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Ipswich Town face Norwich City, at Portman Road, in the East Anglian derby on Sunday lunchtime (12pm kick-off).

When is the game?

Sunday (September 2) – kick-off time at Portman Road is at 12pm on advice of the police.

What attendance is expected?

In excess of 25,000 – the biggest attendance for this fixture at Portman Road since the two sides met in the Championship play-off semi-finals back in May 2015 (29,166).

Supporters are advised to arrive early. Information on road closures, entrance gates and the post-match dispersal of Norwich fans is here.

Can I still buy a ticket?

Not if you’re a Norwich fan – they have long sold out their allocation of 2,000.

Home tickets can still be purchased up until to 10.30am on the day of the match.

Ipswich have sent out the last of their pre-sold tickets in the post today. All further online purchases will have to be printed at home.

The club’s Planet Blue store will be selling tickets up until 10.30am on the day.

To purchase a home ticket – online or on the day – you will need an purchase history (i.e. bought at least one Ipswich Town match ticket in the last 10 years).

Is it on TV?

For the first time since April 2011 – when Town lost 5-1 to the Canaries at Portman Road – this fixture has not been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports. Instead, they are showing the Glasgow derby between Celtic and Rangers.

Can I watch it online?

Yes. Last season, subscribers to Football League club’s ‘iFollow’ streaming services could only watch games live if they lived outside of the UK and Republic of Ireland. Those rules have changed in 2017/18 meaning games that do not kick-off at 3pm on a Saturday (and which have not been selected by Sky) can be streamed domestically.

The cost of Sunday’s stream is a one off payment of £10. Match passes can be purchased from the Ipswich site here and the Norwich site here.

Where can I listen?

BBC Radio Suffolk and BBC Radio Norfolk will, as ever, be providing live audio commentary.

The BBC does not broadcast their commentaries online, but those that live outside of East Anglia can listen via the respective club’s iFollow services. For audio only (and not the live stream) a monthly pass costs £4.49 or a season pass costs £45.

When/where can I watch the highlights?

Quest have taken over from Channel 5 when it comes to showing the EFL highlights this season, but they won’t be doing a one-off programme for the East Anglian derby on Sunday night.

Sky Sports will show highlights of the game on TV and their website. Subscribers to iFollow will also get a video highlights package.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Corrie McKeague’s mum says new information suggests he didn’t climb into bin and is NOT in landfill

Nicola Urquhart, left, with her son Corrie McKeague. Picture: MCKEAGUE FAMILY

‘Want to see to my white bits?’ Norfolk agency sparks fury with ‘outrageous sexist‘ advert

Jark Norfolk sent the sexist advert to its entire client database. Photo:Archant

No plans to close village pub despite rumours, landlord says

A North Norfolk landlord says his village pub is not going to close despite signage being taken down from his building. Photo: Richard Dixon

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite individual

Vote for your favourite individual

Join In: EDP People’s Choice Awards 2018: Vote for your favourite large organisation

Vote for your favourite large organisation

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

WATCH: Stand up, Farke flaws and a derby rout – The PinkUn Show with Along Come Norwich

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Show returns with a spring in its step, a lovely win in Cardiff and all sorts of Norwich City chat, with Along Come Norwich duo Andy Lawn and Tom Parsley joining Michael Bailey down the pub live.

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s Carabao Cup video verdict as Norwich City knock out Cardiff

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey reports from Wales as Norwich City dump Premier League Cardiff City out of the Carabao Cup.

Opinion: Jack Reeve: Defeat to Leeds was a tipping point and it’s time to look at Farke’s position

Jack Reeve
Daniel Farke's Norwich City were well beaten by Leeds United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Chris Goreham: East Anglia derby could set agenda for the rest of the season

Chris Goreham
Grant Hanley can't hide his frustration against Leeds. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Leeds, Farke, Krul, deadline day and derby time

Michael Bailey
The latest edition of the PinkUn Podcast sees the crew review Norwich City's Leeds defeat and take a gulp before looking ahead to trips to Cardiff and derby day at Ipswich Town.

Most Read Sport

Video: ‘All the ingredients to be an outstanding centre back, world class’ - Norwich City starlet tipped for big things

Ben Godfrey impressed in the League Cup win against Cardiff City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: ‘I’ve always felt that here’ – Rising star revelling in his senior shot at Norwich City

Max Aarons' face says it all, as he celebrates his first senior goal - and helps Norwich City progress in the Carabao Cup at Cardiff in the process. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Playing for Ipswich would have soured wonderful memories’ - former Norwich man Jerome not keen on Town move

Korey Smith of Bristol City and Cameron Jerome of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 07/03/2017

David Hannant: It looks like it’s going to be a funny old season...again

Daniel Farke watches as his City side lose to Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: When is the Carabao Cup third round draw?

Dennis Srbeny is mobbed after his second goal at Cardiff Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists