Singles success in St Louis sends Hewett to US Open in high spirits

PUBLISHED: 14:08 03 September 2018 | UPDATED: 14:08 03 September 2018

Alfie Hewett in action during the 2017 US Open final. Picture: Tennis Foundation

Alfie Hewett warmed up for the US Open in New York by beating world number one Shingo Kunieda in the men’s singles final at the US Open USTA Wheelchair Championships in St Louis.

The Norwich-born world number two, from Cantley, beat his Japanese opponent 7-6(2) 6-4 on Sunday, winning the second Super Series singles title of his career.

“I’m really pleased to come through this week in St Louis,” said the 20-year-old, who was singles runner-up at the US Open last year.

“The standard has been really high and in tough conditions, too, so I had to fight for every match.

“Looking ahead to New York, it is obviously a good confidence-booster and I will try take that momentum into the Grand Slam.”

Hewett and Gordon Reid, the 2017 US Open champions, were beaten 6-4 6-1 by Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer in the doubles final in St Louis.

The US Open wheelchair matches start on Thursday.

Live

