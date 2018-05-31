Search

Great Yarmouth Town add firepower to mix ahead of the big kick-off

PUBLISHED: 10:33 03 August 2018

Great Yarmouth Town joint boss Adam Mason feels the Bloaters are better prepared for the challenges of Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division football than they were last season.

With new signings Tom Cullumbine, Sean Perfect, Orren Oliver and Garrett Ward on board and Ben Lewis having how joined the club on a full-time basis from Norwich United Mason is convinced his side will have more goal power at their disposal for the new campaign, which starts at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Bloaters will be aiming to improve on a 15th place finish last term and despite the exits of Mitch Forbes and skipper Robbie Andersen to Caister there is a mood of optimism around the club as the big kick-off looms.

“Generally speaking we were good defensively last season but we often struggled to score goals so we have worked hard to address that and I am delighted with the business we have done over the summer,” said Mason, who manages the team with Martyn Sinclair.

“It was obviously disappointing to lose Robbie and Mitch to a lower level but with the lads we have brought in I think we are in a better position than we were at the start of last season.

“We have got plenty of options up front and the new players all bring something different to the team. It’s also good to get Ben on board permanently. He was excellent for us last season and is the sort of big, strong player who can play anywhere down the middle.

“We will go into the new season with a good squad. Everything is in place and what has really impressed us is the attitude of the lads. They have been excellent in pre-season and now we want to go on and have a strong season, with a good finish in the league and as long a run as possible in all the cup competitions.”

Cullumbine has joined the Bloaters from Norfolk Junior Cup winners Dussindale Rovers after previous spells with Norwich United and Wroxham while Perfect has returned to the club from Gorleston, and Oliver and Ward have moved from the Anglian Combination after an excellent goal scoring seasons for Blofield and Caister respectively.

Other new faces include left back Kieron Rose (Norwich United) and goalkeeper Kingsley Barnes (Wroxham) while Charlie McAra is back after a spell with Diss. Experienced defeneder Ady Agar will be Andersen’s replacement as skipper.

With the Wellesley pitch unavailable until September the Bloaters start the season with a run of away games, with a trip to Thetford Town on Tuesday evening (7.45pm) following hard on the heels of the opener.

