Teenage footballer from Great Yarmouth follows in the footsteps of Eusébio

PUBLISHED: 15:06 23 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:06 23 August 2018

Gorleston's Ismael Fatadjo battling at Godmanchester. Picture: David Hardy

Archant

How does a lad from Great Yarmouth end up signing for a Portuguese third division team?

Ismael Fatadjo is playing in Portugal Picture: David HardyIsmael Fatadjo is playing in Portugal Picture: David Hardy

For former Gorleston FC player Ismael ‘Ish’ Fatadjo, who has signed a professional contract at Portuguese club S.C. Beira-Mar, it’s a tale of hard work and sacrifice.

The move comes after the 18-year-old had a trial with the club two weeks ago. He said: “It’s really exciting and a very big move for me. I know that Eusébio played here and I hope I can make a name for myself.”

Sports agency MNM helped to set-up the trial which lasted a couple of days. Ish impressed the coaching staff in training and scored in the two matches he played in helping to secure his first professional contract.

The talented youngster left Portugal in 2012 with his family and moved to Great Yarmouth. He then joined the Norwich community sports foundation shadow squad at the age of 16 which helped him to develop on and off the pitch.

Soccer star Eusebio kisses the Euro trophy (AP Photo/Edgar R.Schoepal)Soccer star Eusebio kisses the Euro trophy (AP Photo/Edgar R.Schoepal)

Ish signed for Gorleston last season as he got his first taste of men’s football in the Eastern Counties League. He said: “I learned a lot there as I had to change the way I played. Knowing how to use my body and protect the ball.”

Ish quickly became a fan favourite with the Green Army, scoring 4 goals in 33 appearances.

Manager, Stewart Larter, is delighted for his former player. He said: “It’s something you dream about as a child and he is on the first step of the professional ladder. He is a good person and his character will stand him in good stead for the challenges of full time football.

“He has the ability to create chances, score goals and has improved massively out of possession.”

File photo dated 26/07/1966 of Portugal's Eusebio being consoled by a compatriot as he leaves the field in tears after Portugal had been defeated 1-2 by England in the 1966 World Cup semi-final at Wembley, London.

Ish is currently playing for the Portuguese side’s under 19’s.

He added: “I’m looking to improve my end product which has been helped now I’m playing more centrally in attacking midfield but I need to stay focussed.”

He said he had settled in well but admits it’s tough being away from his friends and family.

