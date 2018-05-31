Search

Advanced search

At the BBC’s first TV Test match, a young Norfolk lad mixes with the big names

PUBLISHED: 23:16 10 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:49 13 August 2018

Bill Edrich in action, a fearless attacker of the short ball. Picture: from Bill Edrich: A Biography by Alan Hill.

Bill Edrich in action, a fearless attacker of the short ball. Picture: from Bill Edrich: A Biography by Alan Hill.

Submitted

The day the BBC’s cameras filmed a Test match for the first time was a memorable occasion for a young batsman just out of Norfolk, says Tony Wenham

Lord's Cricket Ground today Picture: Rebecca Naden/PA WireLord's Cricket Ground today Picture: Rebecca Naden/PA Wire

An anxious young batsman strode down the most famous steps in sport in front of some 20,000 spectators, the biggest crowd of his career to date.

But, even as all-round cricketer Bill Edrich, Norfolk’s recent teenage phenomenon, walked out to open the batting at Lord’s against Australia in only his second Test match, the local audience was increased by perhaps a few hundred more as BBC cameras focused on the opening overs in an experiment which would transform spectator sports.

It was 80 years ago, and a cricket Test match was being televised for the first time. Earlier in the year, the outside broadcast team had also sent back pictures from the Boat Race, the first televised football match – England against Scotland – and the FA Cup Final.

Eighteen months before, after a series of trials, the BBC had opted for the Marconi-EMI broadcast system, and soon after set up a mobile outside broadcast unit to televise the coronation of King George VI in May 1937. Television set owners – and there were very few – were discovering a completely new experience.

Don Bradman, the run machine who loved taking hundreds off England's bowlers. Picture: WikipaediaDon Bradman, the run machine who loved taking hundreds off England's bowlers. Picture: Wikipaedia

It was a hot day on June 24, 1938 at Lord’s and, in a commentary position opposite the famous pavilion – between the “free seats” (coincidentally now known as the Edrich Stand) and the old Mound Stand were three cameras: one on the bowler, one on the batsman and a third on top of the old Tavern Hotel for general atmospheric shots.

To 22-year-old Edrich, the son of east Norfolk farmers and a former pupil of Bracondale School in Norwich, it must have seemed a long way from Lakenham.

The BBC had chosen their inaugural match well; two of the giants of 20th century batting were both playing, each captaining his respective country.

Don Bradman was a freak of nature, literally a run machine who, over a 20-year professional career, scored a hundred at least once every three innings. And, as an Aussie, he had a special fondness for hundreds against England.

Wally Hammond broke all English batting records between the wars, with statistics second only to his great rival Bradman – which forever rankled the England skipper, bolstering his reputation for moodiness.

However, on the day the cameras rolled for the first time, Wally was in the ascendant, scoring a double hundred and finishing on 240 – at the time the highest score for England in any home Test match.

Predictably, the Don, as he was known, responded with 102 in the second innings, ensuring a draw for the visitors.

Edrich, meanwhile, had booked his place in the team after an extraordinary start to his season with Middlesex, scoring 1,000 runs in May. But the step up to international level was proving tough. In the entire series – reduced to four matches due to rain – he made a total of 67 runs in six innings and took one wicket. And yet he was still picked to tour South Africa in the winter of 1938-39.

After his death in 1980, Wisden, the cricketer’s bible, noted: “Endlessly cheerful, always optimistic and physically courageous, he was a splendid hitter of short-pitched fast bowling and took the blows he received as a part of the game.”

Even so, would he have made the cut today?

It was later rumoured that Hammond kept Edrich in the team because he had a soft spot for his out-of-form team-mate, founded on a common interest: a love of the opposite sex.

Hammond, tall and athletically built, had been a renowned ladies’ man since his youth; Edrich would marry five times.  Famously, the Middlesex and England bowler JJ Warr was asked by an usher at the fourth wedding: “Bride or groom?” Answer: “Don’t worry, I’ve got a season ticket.”

Even in South Africa, Edrich failed to impress yet kept his place, finally repaying Hammond’s support with a double hundred in the last match of the series, the so-called “timeless Test” which went on for 10 days.

And then the war came, and cricket and outside televised broadcasts stopped for the duration.

Bill Edrich joined the RAF and had a distinguished career, winning the DFC as a bomber pilot, and his cricket took off from 1947-53 until his retirement from first class cricket when he returned to captain Norfolk until 1972. Sadly, two members of the 1938 England team did not return from the War – bowlers Ken Farnes and Hedley Verity.

The BBC, meanwhile, would have a triumphant 1948, televising the London Olympics.

The first telly test match

A TV set before the Second World War was a luxury. The cheapest model with a 12in (30 cm) screen cost the equivalent of about £6,000 in today’s money.

It is not known how many people actually watched the cricket from Lord’s on TV – just a few thousand sets were made in Britain before the war – but

only viewers within 20 miles of London’s Alexandra Palace were able to receive the signal in 1938.

The BBC’s Lord’s transmission would have been very different from today’s Sky Sports broadcasts. Apart from being

in black and white, there were no replays and no highlights packages.

Over the years, the BBC employed presenters who became household names such as Richie Benaud (a former captain of Australia), Brian Johnston and Peter West.

In 1999, the BBC lost coverage of England home matches to Channel 4, which subsequently showed the dramatic Ashes series of 2005. BBC Sport has been criticised for failing to show any live cricket, although it will televise some live short-form cricket from 2020. The corporation failed to respond to requests for stills and footage of the 1938 match at Lord’s.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Michael Bailey
Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Blades, blunders and Klose – and all with Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast reviews the Canaries' defeat at Sheffield United and all the latest discussion points surrounding the club.

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

David Freezer
Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Goreham: Norwich City away days are fine – if you can stomach them

Chris Goreham
Norwich City fans at Carrow Road will have a big part to play come the Canaries' next two games. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City Debate: Your Canaries questions answered

Michael Bailey
Defeat was hard to take for the traveling Norwich City fans at Sheffield United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s been a topsy-turvy few weeks’ – Canaries loan Husband to League One side until January

James Husband has left Norwich City on loan, joining Fleetwood until January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Declan Rudd short of insider information ahead of return to Norwich City

Declan Rudd will be heading back to unfamiliar territory when Preston play at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists