Search

Advanced search

Gallery

FA Cup round-up: Wroxham earn replay but it’s a tough day for local sides in extra preliminary round

12 August, 2018 - 16:03
Harley Black in action for Wroxham against Saffron Walden. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Harley Black in action for Wroxham against Saffron Walden. Picture: Sonya Duncan

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Wroxham came from behind to earn a replay in the FA Cup extra preliminary round after a 1-1 draw against Saffron Walden Town.

Wroxham assistant boss Adam Drury. Picture: Sonya DuncanWroxham assistant boss Adam Drury. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Wroxham came from behind to earn a replay in the FA Cup extra preliminary round after a 1-1 draw against Saffron Walden Town.

Comical defending had broken the deadlock in favour of the visitors in the first half as Chris Skipper’s attempted clearance thumped into Yachtsmen goalkeeper, Connor Milligan, before rolling over the line.

However, Wroxham ensured they will have to do it all again on Tuesday evening thanks to Sonny Carey’s bundled strike.

Kirkley & Pakefield will also have a replay on Tuesday after they were pegged back in their tie at home to FC Clacton. Goals from Liam Harvey-Cooper and Scott Haverson had put the Royals firmly in charge but the Essex side responded well and strikes from Karl Andrade and Matt Eve earned a 2-2 draw.

Wroxham's Sonny Carey in action. Picture: Sonya DuncanWroxham's Sonny Carey in action. Picture: Sonya Duncan

That was about as good as it got on a disappointing day for local sides in the FA Cup.

Gorleston were unlucky to go down to a 2-1 defeat at Hullbridge Sports in a match they could have had sewn up by half-time. A dipping effort from Joe Watts put the Greens in front and he almost doubled their advantage only to see his effort rebound off the post. Ross Gilfedder then also had a gilt-edged opportunity before the break when through one-on-one but the Hullbridge keeper made a good save.

Hullbridge were controversially given a penalty when Jack Tipple was adjudged to have handled inside the area and was sent off as a result. Sotoyinbo converted the spot-kick and the home side had their tails up as Gorleston retreated. Nathan Scarborough struck the fatal blow two minutes into injury time to break Gorleston hearts.

Great Yarmouth were also dumped out of the competition after a 3-1 defeat at Hadleigh. Hayden Davis got the goal for the Bloaters to make it 1-1 but Hadleigh had too much quality and run out comfortable winners.

Wroxham's Sonny Carey tries to plot a way through the Saffron Walden defence. Picture: Sonya DuncanWroxham's Sonny Carey tries to plot a way through the Saffron Walden defence. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Danny Crow was on target but couldn’t stop Norwich United losing 2-1 to Takeley whilst Swaffham Town went down 3-1 at home to Yaxley. Ryan Pearson got the Pedlars’ goal.

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division goals from Steven Holder, Charlie Lambe and Sam Last helped Diss Town to a 3-2 win over King’s Lynn Town Reserves.

Harleston Town hammered Downham Town 5-1 with Nathan Stone bagging a brace whilst Mulbarton Wanderers are top of the table thanks to a 2-1 win over Leiston Reserves. Jamie Smith and Mark Sutcliffe got the late goals.

Action from Saffron Walden Town's 1-1 draw with Saffron Walden Town. Picture: Sonya DuncanAction from Saffron Walden Town's 1-1 draw with Saffron Walden Town. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Despite polls, Norwich can compete with York for likability. Here is why

Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Michael Bailey
Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Blades, blunders and Klose – and all with Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast reviews the Canaries' defeat at Sheffield United and all the latest discussion points surrounding the club.

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

David Freezer
Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Goreham: Norwich City away days are fine – if you can stomach them

Chris Goreham
Norwich City fans at Carrow Road will have a big part to play come the Canaries' next two games. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City Debate: Your Canaries questions answered

Michael Bailey
Defeat was hard to take for the traveling Norwich City fans at Sheffield United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

‘It’s been a topsy-turvy few weeks’ – Canaries loan Husband to League One side until January

James Husband has left Norwich City on loan, joining Fleetwood until January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Declan Rudd short of insider information ahead of return to Norwich City

Declan Rudd will be heading back to unfamiliar territory when Preston play at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists