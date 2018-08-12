Gallery

FA Cup round-up: Wroxham earn replay but it’s a tough day for local sides in extra preliminary round

Harley Black in action for Wroxham against Saffron Walden. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Wroxham came from behind to earn a replay in the FA Cup extra preliminary round after a 1-1 draw against Saffron Walden Town.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wroxham assistant boss Adam Drury. Picture: Sonya Duncan Wroxham assistant boss Adam Drury. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Wroxham came from behind to earn a replay in the FA Cup extra preliminary round after a 1-1 draw against Saffron Walden Town.

Comical defending had broken the deadlock in favour of the visitors in the first half as Chris Skipper’s attempted clearance thumped into Yachtsmen goalkeeper, Connor Milligan, before rolling over the line.

However, Wroxham ensured they will have to do it all again on Tuesday evening thanks to Sonny Carey’s bundled strike.

Kirkley & Pakefield will also have a replay on Tuesday after they were pegged back in their tie at home to FC Clacton. Goals from Liam Harvey-Cooper and Scott Haverson had put the Royals firmly in charge but the Essex side responded well and strikes from Karl Andrade and Matt Eve earned a 2-2 draw.

Wroxham's Sonny Carey in action. Picture: Sonya Duncan Wroxham's Sonny Carey in action. Picture: Sonya Duncan

That was about as good as it got on a disappointing day for local sides in the FA Cup.

Gorleston were unlucky to go down to a 2-1 defeat at Hullbridge Sports in a match they could have had sewn up by half-time. A dipping effort from Joe Watts put the Greens in front and he almost doubled their advantage only to see his effort rebound off the post. Ross Gilfedder then also had a gilt-edged opportunity before the break when through one-on-one but the Hullbridge keeper made a good save.

Hullbridge were controversially given a penalty when Jack Tipple was adjudged to have handled inside the area and was sent off as a result. Sotoyinbo converted the spot-kick and the home side had their tails up as Gorleston retreated. Nathan Scarborough struck the fatal blow two minutes into injury time to break Gorleston hearts.

Great Yarmouth were also dumped out of the competition after a 3-1 defeat at Hadleigh. Hayden Davis got the goal for the Bloaters to make it 1-1 but Hadleigh had too much quality and run out comfortable winners.

Wroxham's Sonny Carey tries to plot a way through the Saffron Walden defence. Picture: Sonya Duncan Wroxham's Sonny Carey tries to plot a way through the Saffron Walden defence. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Danny Crow was on target but couldn’t stop Norwich United losing 2-1 to Takeley whilst Swaffham Town went down 3-1 at home to Yaxley. Ryan Pearson got the Pedlars’ goal.

In the Thurlow Nunn First Division goals from Steven Holder, Charlie Lambe and Sam Last helped Diss Town to a 3-2 win over King’s Lynn Town Reserves.

Harleston Town hammered Downham Town 5-1 with Nathan Stone bagging a brace whilst Mulbarton Wanderers are top of the table thanks to a 2-1 win over Leiston Reserves. Jamie Smith and Mark Sutcliffe got the late goals.