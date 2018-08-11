Search

Advanced search

Thetford make FA Cup progress with victory over Fakenham

11 August, 2018 - 07:00

Archant

Thetford claimed the local bragging rights and a place in the FA Cup preliminary round with a 1-0 home win over Fakenham last night.

Telmo Rocha’s 25-yard shot just before the break was the decisive moment for the Brecklanders at Mundford Road, who also saw Quevin Castro miss a penalty midway through the second half but held on for a narrow victory.

The extra preliminary round continues today with three more of the local Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Premier Division sides having home advantage.

Wroxham host Essex Senior League side Saffron Walden Town as they look to build on a 1-1 home draw with Kirkley & Pakefield in midweek, which saw them bounce back from a nightmare start to the season under new manager Jordan Southgate, losing 5-0 at Godmanchester Rovers.

Kirkley host fellow Premier Division side FC Clacton, who won 1-0 at Whitton United in league action during midweek.

Norwich United also host an Essex side when Takeley arrive at Plantation Park, with the Planters aiming to shake off a 4-2 loss at Gorleston in midweek.

Great Yarmouth were also due to be at home but decided to switch their tie against Hadleigh United to give the pitch at the Wellesley more time to recover form the dry weather.

The Bloaters travel to face their Premier Division rivals looking to recover from a 5-2 thrashing at Thetford in midweek, which followed a 4-2 loss at Newmarket on the opening day.

Gorleston make the trip to Hullbridge Sports hoping to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

First Division side Swaffham Town are also at home, hosting Yaxley and looking to bounce back from a 2-1 home loss to Wisbech St Mary on Tuesday.

With the Emirates FA Cup prize fund doubled this season, extra preliminary round winners earn £2,250 and the losers claim £750. There are 368 clubs starting out on the road to Wembley at this initial stage.

In the league, Norwich CBS travel to AFC Sudbury Reserves in the First Division, with Diss hosting King’s Lynn Reserves and Downham travelling to new boys Harleston.

Topic Tags:

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Housebuilder Persimmon sees 13% rise in profits

Housebuilder Persimmon has released its half year results. Picture: Getty Images

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Michael Bailey
Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion: LISTEN: The PinkUn Podcast talks Blades, blunders and Klose – and all with Hodgey

Michael Bailey
The PinkUn Norwich City Podcast reviews the Canaries' defeat at Sheffield United and all the latest discussion points surrounding the club.

Poll: Should Norwich City consider selling Timm Klose?

David Freezer
Canaries defender Timm Klose is being linked with Hannover Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Chris Goreham: Norwich City away days are fine – if you can stomach them

Chris Goreham
Norwich City fans at Carrow Road will have a big part to play come the Canaries' next two games. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City Debate: Your Canaries questions answered

Michael Bailey
Defeat was hard to take for the traveling Norwich City fans at Sheffield United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read Sport

Opinion: Michael Bailey: It’s big week – and doesn’t everyone with a Norwich City heart know it

Daniel Farke knows what is at stake come winless Norwich City's Carrow Road double-header this week - against Preston and Leeds respectively. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ligue One hotshot in Canaries sights?

Norwich City have been linked with Ligue 1 striker Julio Tavares Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City paint away changing room pink to lower opponents’ testosterone

Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, has revealed the unusual pink changing rooms plan. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s been a topsy-turvy few weeks’ – Canaries loan Husband to League One side until January

James Husband has left Norwich City on loan, joining Fleetwood until January Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Declan Rudd short of insider information ahead of return to Norwich City

Declan Rudd will be heading back to unfamiliar territory when Preston play at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists