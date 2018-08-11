Thetford make FA Cup progress with victory over Fakenham

Thetford claimed the local bragging rights and a place in the FA Cup preliminary round with a 1-0 home win over Fakenham last night.

Telmo Rocha’s 25-yard shot just before the break was the decisive moment for the Brecklanders at Mundford Road, who also saw Quevin Castro miss a penalty midway through the second half but held on for a narrow victory.

The extra preliminary round continues today with three more of the local Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Premier Division sides having home advantage.

Wroxham host Essex Senior League side Saffron Walden Town as they look to build on a 1-1 home draw with Kirkley & Pakefield in midweek, which saw them bounce back from a nightmare start to the season under new manager Jordan Southgate, losing 5-0 at Godmanchester Rovers.

Kirkley host fellow Premier Division side FC Clacton, who won 1-0 at Whitton United in league action during midweek.

Norwich United also host an Essex side when Takeley arrive at Plantation Park, with the Planters aiming to shake off a 4-2 loss at Gorleston in midweek.

Great Yarmouth were also due to be at home but decided to switch their tie against Hadleigh United to give the pitch at the Wellesley more time to recover form the dry weather.

The Bloaters travel to face their Premier Division rivals looking to recover from a 5-2 thrashing at Thetford in midweek, which followed a 4-2 loss at Newmarket on the opening day.

Gorleston make the trip to Hullbridge Sports hoping to continue their unbeaten start to the campaign.

First Division side Swaffham Town are also at home, hosting Yaxley and looking to bounce back from a 2-1 home loss to Wisbech St Mary on Tuesday.

With the Emirates FA Cup prize fund doubled this season, extra preliminary round winners earn £2,250 and the losers claim £750. There are 368 clubs starting out on the road to Wembley at this initial stage.

In the league, Norwich CBS travel to AFC Sudbury Reserves in the First Division, with Diss hosting King’s Lynn Reserves and Downham travelling to new boys Harleston.