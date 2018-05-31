Search

Advanced search

Flower leaves it late as Royals grab victory

PUBLISHED: 15:43 26 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:43 26 August 2018

Action between Kirkley & Pakefield and Framlingham Town Picture: Nick Butcher

Action between Kirkley & Pakefield and Framlingham Town Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Kirkley & Pakefield left it late to claim a welcome three points with a single goal win over Framlingham Town.

Action between Kirkley & Pakefield and Framlingham Town Picture: Nick ButcherAction between Kirkley & Pakefield and Framlingham Town Picture: Nick Butcher

The winner came three minutes into added time when a Miguel Lopez corner was put away by centre back Lewis Flower.

The Royals – coming off the back of a mid-week FA Cup defeat – were back to full strength with the return of Jack Herbert and Lopez with Ross King also taking his place in the starting line-up.

After a cautious opening spell from both sides, the first real danger came after 24 minutes when Liam Harvey-Cooper’s shot hit a post for the hosts.

Jordan Haverson went on a mazy run, beating three players and the Framlingham keeper before putting his shot just wide, but on 35 minutes Framlingham were denied a goal when keeper Adam Rix brilliantly saved from point blank range.

Action between Kirkley & Pakefield and Framlingham Town Picture: Nick ButcherAction between Kirkley & Pakefield and Framlingham Town Picture: Nick Butcher

Two minutes after the interval Kyle Haylock’s good run was ended by a foul on the edge of the area, but Lopez’s free-kick was too high.

Haylock continued to be a menace on the right with two good efforts while Harvey-Cooper had a shot stopped and Herbert a header saved.

Haylock was sliced down 25 yards from goal, and this time Lopez’s free-kick hit the top of the bar. It was then Herbert’s turn, with a head that hit a post, before more good work by Haylock saw Will’s shot deflected just wide.

On 90 minutes Rix made another brilliant save to keep the Royals in it, before Flower struck.

Action between Kirkley & Pakefield and Framlingham Town Picture: Nick ButcherAction between Kirkley & Pakefield and Framlingham Town Picture: Nick Butcher

Wroxham were another team who left it late, with Mac Gee scoring the only goal of the game at Trafford Park to end Walsham-le-Willows’ 100pc record.

The three points moved the Yachtsmen up to ninth in the table.

Norwich United are seventh, after they drew 1-1 at Stowmarket Town, who missed out on the chance to go joint top of the table.

Once again, it was a late goal which came to the rescue.

A near miss for Kirkley & Pakefield's Jordan Haverson Picture: Nick ButcherA near miss for Kirkley & Pakefield's Jordan Haverson Picture: Nick Butcher

The hosts looked on their way to victory thanks to Ace Howell’s goal late in the first half, but four minutes into second half added time, Sam Applegate’s shot crashed off the crossbar and referee Paul Burnham deemed the ball to have crossed the line.

Joint manager Garth Good said on twitter: “Really proud of the effort of the boys yesterday. Showed good character and worked hard to get back into the game which was topped off by a great goal.”

Gorleston were beaten 1-0 at Ely City and sit 14th in the table.

Promoted pair Mulbarton Wanderers and Harleston Town are doing battle again – at the top of the Thurlow Nunn First Division.

Action between Kirkley & Pakefield and Framlingham Town Picture: Nick ButcherAction between Kirkley & Pakefield and Framlingham Town Picture: Nick Butcher

Much of last season’s chase for Anglian Combinaton League supremacy involved the two clubs, and they appear to have taken that form to a higher level.

Mulbarton are top of the table, despite being held to a 2-2 draw at home to Norwich CDBS on Friday evening.

Harleston are just a point behind after a cracking 4-1 win away to relegated Fakenham Town on Saturday. Scott Roberts scored a hat-trick for Harleston, with Callun Brain scoring for the Ghosts.

It’s crunch time tomorrow night – the top two clash at Mulbarton.

Action between Kirkley & Pakefield and Framlingham Town Picture: Nick ButcherAction between Kirkley & Pakefield and Framlingham Town Picture: Nick Butcher

Elsewhere in the First Division North, Wisbech St Mary are third after a 5-2 home win over Haverhill Borough, while Swaffham are a point behind after they ground out a 1-0 win at second-from-bottom Cornard United.

The winning goal coming in the 41st minute, Danny Tindall lobbing the keeper from 18 yards. Swaffham keeper Tommy Rix made a fine save in the closing minutes.

Diss made it 11 goals and nine points from their first three home games of the season with a 5-0 demolition of bottom side Felixstowe and Walton United Reserves.

The Tangerines went ahead on 15 minutes when a cross eluded the home forwards and went in off defender Macaulay Howell for an own goal.

Action between Kirkley & Pakefield and Framlingham Town Picture: Nick ButcherAction between Kirkley & Pakefield and Framlingham Town Picture: Nick Butcher

Will Goulding scored with two well-taken shots over goalkeeper Joe Potter in the 56th and 64th minutes.

Substitute Stacey Payne also scored a brace. His first came in the 82nd minute when he intercepted a back pass before steering his low shot into the corner, despite being pulled back. The second game deep into added time as he raced forward from near to halfway and rounded Potter before shooting home.

King’s Lynn Town Reserves went down 3-1 at Ipswich Wanderers.

Thetford suffered a heavy 5-0 home defeat to Godmanchester Rovers on Friday evening that saw them fail to progress to the FA Cup qualifying stage. The draw for the first qualifying round is tomorrow.

Action between Kirkley & Pakefield and Framlingham Town Picture: Nick ButcherAction between Kirkley & Pakefield and Framlingham Town Picture: Nick Butcher

Latest from the EDP

Video: Watch: The moment three fishermen are rescued by a cruise liner off the Norfolk coast

Passengers watch the rescue Picture: Alexandra Rosen/PA Wire

Owner’s £145,000 fight with taxman after car crashes into his pub

Damage to the Brick Kilns pub at Little Plumstead after a car crashed into the wall. Pub owner Paul Anderson-Cowles. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Conveyancing firm lends a hand to housing charity Shelter

Staff at MJP Conveyancing in Norwich, which has chosen Shelter as its charity for 2018/19. Picture: MJP Conveyancing

Former school and acres of farmland set to be sold as Norfolk County Council grapples with £95m budget gap

The Elm Road Centre in Thetford. Pic: Archant.

From disco to metal, they saw it all: Reunion planned for Norfolk’s bygone music meccas

Roy Starling, who is organising the reunion, holding a photo of himself from the old days. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Live

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

EDP Sport

Sport Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Video: ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City are swatted away by Leeds

Michael Bailey
Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict from Carrow Road as Daniel Farke's side are hit hard by Championship leaders Leeds United.

Opinion: Chris Lakey: Jose Mourinho is losing the fight with Manchester’s strongman

Chris Lakey
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during the humiliating defeat at Brighton Picture: PA

Opinion: Leitner must be braver to shine for City – and channel his inner Wes against Leeds

David Freezer
Moritz Leitner in midfield action against Preston during City's midweek win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Why Grant Holt is the best Norwich City player of the 21st century

Steven Downes
Grant Holt Norwich shares a joke with the Nottingham Forest fans as they

Opinion: Iwan Roberts: Relief for Norwich City – but what’s this pink paint job all about?

Iwan Roberts
Daniel Farke and Preston boss Alex Neil after the final whistle Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read Sport

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 3-0 Championship defeat against Leeds United

Onel Hernandez tries to lead the charge against Leeds Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion: Paddy Davitt verdict: Where do Norwich City go from here?

Mateusz Klich slaps Leeds United in front at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 3-0 Championship humbling to Leeds United

Teemu Pukki was denied by two defensive blocks in the first half Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video: ‘We all need to look at ourselves’ – Norwich City skipper far from happy after Leeds lesson

Grant Hanley rises for a header but can't force an early Norwich City boost. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video: Daniel Farke insists Norwich City must take their punishment after 3-0 Leeds United loss

Mateusz Klich fired Leeds in front at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Rain

Rain

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists