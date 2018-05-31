Swardeston visit leaders Sudbury in EAPL’s match of the day

Swardeston's Stephen Gray in full flight during a recent EAPL game Picture: TIM FERLEY Archant

Swardeston travel to leaders Sudbury on Saturday knowing nothing less than a win will do if they are to retain realistic hopes of winning the Gibbs Denley East Anglian Premier League title.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Gatting’s side have kept the pressure on the defending champions in recent weeks with a string of impressive wins, only for their rivals to follow suit to maintain a 40-point advantage at the top.

Should Swardeston win at Friars Street tomorrow the gap would be down to manageable proportions going into the last three rounds of fixtures, but if the result went the other way it would surely be all over bar the shouting.

Sudbury have a marginally more favourable run-in. Both teams face two home games and one away but all Swardeston’s matches are big derby games against Norfolk rivals.

After visiting Mildenhall on Saturday week Sudbury round off their campaign by entertaining Cambridge Granta on September 8 and Norwich on September 15 while Swardeston’s final three games are Great Witchingham at home (September 1), Vauxhall Mallards away (September 8) and Horsford at home (September 15).

Down at the bottom Norwich desperately need a positive result at Copdock after being well beaten last week by fellow strugglers Bury St Edmunds, who are now only seven points behind them following an impressive run.

The focus switches to cup cricket on Sunday, with the final of the Carter NACO Cup at Acle.

North Runcton and Old Buckenham will be doing battle over 50 overs for the honour of being the last winners of the competition, with the action getting under way at 11am (umpires Bob Eagleton and Andy Franks).

The very last Carter Cup Final will then take centre stage at Manor Park on Bank Holiday Monday (12 noon start), with Vauxhall Mallards taking on Great Witchingham (umpires Peter Sadler and James MacArthur).

The Lady Mary Trophy final between Diss and Sheringham, which is being played over 40 overs, takes place at Manor Park on Sunday week (12 noon start, umpires Steve Utting and Nick Payne).