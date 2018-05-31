Search

Horsford win big local derby to pile the pressure on Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:55 13 August 2018

Will Rogers scored a superb unbeaten century to help Horsford to an important win against Norwich Picture: TIM FERLEY

Archant

Will Rogers scored a superb unbeaten century as Horsford took a giant step towards East Anglian Premier League safety - while piling more pressure on their hosts Norwich.

With bottom of the table Bury St Edmunds picking up a second successive win on Saturday to give their hopes of avoiding the drop another boost both sides needed a victory of their own at Ingham to retain some breathing space.

And with Rogers cracking an unbeaten 135 in an impressive total of 310-7 it was Horsford who came out on top by 64 runs to move all the way up to eighth in table, 64 points clear of the one relegation place with five matches left to play.

Another defeat for Norwich saw them remain second from bottom with only 29 points in hand and with their next game against Bury at Postwick the pressure really is on now.

Horsford were asked to bat first at the weekend and opener Chad Bowes scored 55 to ensure his side got off to a solid start before Rogers took centre stage. With Chris Read (24), Oscar Binny (20) and Ryan Findlay (33) all providing good support, the young Norfolk batsmen hit 16 fours and three sixes in a 129-ball knock that put his side firmly on the front foot.

Norwich quickly fell below an asking rate of more than six an over and were dismissed in the final over for 246, with Jason Blake top scoring with 58 and Ryan Findlay taking 5-43.

It’s as you were at the top, with Swardeston seeing off Burwell and Exning by 83 runs to keep the pressure on leaders Sudbury, who comfortably beat visitors Great Witchingham.

After brothers Jordan and Callum Taylor had put on 85 for the first wicket Stephen Gray then played the key innings for Swardeston, making 114 in 108 balls to guide them to 298-8 in their 50 overs.

That was a good deal too many for the home side and with Jeremy Elliott taking 3-13, and Tom Oxley and skipper Joe Gatting weighing in with a couple of wickets, they were bowled out for 215.

Sudbury were asked to bat first on a damp wicket and performed well to reach 257-7, with Tim Johnston and James Poulson putting together a crucial partnership of 113 for the seventh wicket. Andy Hanby took 3-28 for the Witches and Jones 2-32.

In reply opener Sam Arthurton made 60 but the Witches then slipped to 134-5 before Brett Stolworthy (46) and Hanby (25) put together an entertaining partnership of 51. Once that was broken it was all over bar the shouting however, with the visitors finishing on 212-7.

Vauxhall Mallards came away from Frinton with an important victory - despite scoring the same number of runs as their opponents.

After bowling the Essex side out for 137 in a match reduced to 35 overs a side because of overnight rain, Mallards finished on 137-9 to win the game by virtue of having lost one less wicket.

The visitors went into the final over on 136-7, requiring just one run to take maximum points, and got it off the third ball before Kyran Young had Nic Smit caught behind and bowled Stephen Bradnock for a golden duck off the final ball. By then Mallards already knew they had won, despite losing five wickets from a position of strength at 127-4.

Smit top scored with 56 in just 59 balls - an important knock with extras on 26 the next highest contribution.

Earlier Troy Allan had another good day with the ball, taking 4-32, while Ben France (3-27) and Paul Bradshaw (2-10) did their usual good job for the team.

The narrowest of wins kept Mallards 63 points clear of the relegation spot.

