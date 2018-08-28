Search

HAC 79 Diss 14: Another tough afternoon for strugglers ends with red card

PUBLISHED: 08:46 05 November 2018

Dan Bird attempts to get North Walsham on the front foot during their top of the table match in Essex Picture: HYWEL JONES

Dan Bird attempts to get North Walsham on the front foot during their top of the table match in Essex Picture: HYWEL JONES

Chasing Rainbows

It was a difficult and ill-disciplined afternoon in London for a Diss side who were unable to build on an encouraging start.

After conceding a try within the first minute, the visitors responded superbly by securing possession deep within the HAC half and Shaun Blyth was able to slice through a number of tackles to score a superb individual try from 30 metres out.

Chris Beaird stepped up to convert to give the visitors a deserved early lead.

HAC possess a competent pack of forwards but very much rely on their speedy three quarter line to stretch and move sides across the park. A lack of composure at crucial moments and poor tackling technique allowed the home side the opportunity to score tries at will within the second quarter of the half.

Led by captain John Bergin, Diss rallied at the end of the half to set up a series of close quarter rucks that eventually allowed Bergin to crash over to restore some pride and give some hope that at least a four try bonus point might salvage something from the game.

Unfortunately a lack of discipline from a number of players was beginning to unsettle not only the Diss effort but also the match officials.

The visitors had attacking positions from which to launch a sustained effort, only to see their line-out fail miserably for the second week running.

Whilst the scrummage remains a lottery in the modern game the line-out should be a source of clean accurate first phased possession. As Diss tried to force the game deep into the second half, mistakes were seized upon by the dominant HAC back row, with tries being scored at ease.

The younger Diss players led by the likes of George Easton, Cutu Serruys, Ali Brooks and Andre Dunn strove manfully to resolve the situation and restore some pride into the performance. But the game ended when the match official rightly sent off Diss hooker Paul Coomber for a serious breach of discipline.

It was another tough day for Diss side still looking for their first win of the season, although one that should have seen some sort of reward in the shape of bonus points.

Topic Tags:

Live

Opinion Michael Bailey: A promotion bellwether, Buendia's big win and a rare positive – Six things learned from Norwich's Owls thrashing

michael bailey
Dennis Srbeny is yet to make a Championship start this season - but he's still chipping in with goals. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Opinion 'If Carlsberg did Saturdays…' – Norwich City fans react to stunning Sheffield Wednesday win

Michael Bailey
The traveling Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 03/11/2018

Video ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey's video verdict as Norwich City smash Sheffield Wednesday

Michael Bailey
It was all smiles for Norwich City at Hillsborough as they smashed Sheffield Wednesday - Michael Bailey wraps up all the action and adds his insight to proceedings.

Opinion Robin Sainty: Klose and Zimmermann the perfect pair ahead of cheerleader Tim

Robin Sainty
Force field - keeper Tim Krul and centre-back Timm Klose are in imperious form for City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion David Freezer: Superb Mario so deserves his 50th Canaries game to be a start

David Freezer
Mario Vrancic was the star of the show for City at Bournemouth in midweek Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

