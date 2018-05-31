Gallery

Dereham Town 4 Coggeshall Town 2: Beaumont double erases nightmare for Magpies

Dereham came from behind to win a six-goal thriller in front of a large crowd at Aldiss Park.

Victory went a long way top erasing the memory of Dereham’s opener – a 6-0 opening-day defeat at Aveley.

The Magpies had a couple of early sighters – Danny Beaumont’s powerful drive forced keeper James Bransgrove into a full-length save and in the ninth minute Beaumont sent another free-kick wide of the near post.

But it was Coggeshall who went in front two minutes later when, after good play down the left, Nandi Nwahuka cut inside and beat Elliot Pride with a superb 30-yard curler.

Dereham’s response was immediate as Logan slipped the ball through to Ashley Jarvis who beat the advancing Bransgrove from 20 yards in the 14th minute.

Coggeshall defender Luke Wilson climbed well at a corner, heading Connor Hubble’s delivery just off target. Wilson headed off target again, but in the 23rd minute it was a case of third time lucky as he rose highest to glance home Hubble’s corner from the right to put Coggeshall back in front.

Dereham began to gain more possession and enjoyed a spell of pressure but without penetrating the visiting defence and were behind at the break.

The equaliser came in the 61st minute from a corner on the left, Beaumont delivering the ball towards the penalty spot where Dion Frary stooped to head home.

Two minutes later Dereham went in front for the first time. Beaumont received the ball on the right before beating Bransgrove with a low diagonal drive.

Dereham came close again following a flowing move involving substitute Dylan Edge, Frary and Logan.

Coggeshall were then denied an equaliser by home keeper Pride who got his finger tips to Condon’s attempted chip.

The Magpies sealed victory in the 86th minute when Beaumont’s 20-yard curling free-kick eluded Bransgrove and went in.

Dereham: Pride, Frary, Manning (Bangura 67), Hinton, Howell, Ebbage, Logan (Wengriz 90), Smith, Jarvis (Edge 72), Hipperson, Beaumont. Sub not used: Warne.

Coggeshall: Bransgrove, Brampton (Condon 70), Coyle, Cocklin, Shaw, Wilson, Bishop (Fox 64), Hubble (Soraf 57), Nwachuku, Wall, Allen. Subs not used: Pollard, Oti.

Ref: B O’Sullivan. Att: 308

